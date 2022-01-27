Looks Like Trader Joe's Is About to Open Its Midtown Miami Store

According to the Trader Joe's website, Trader Joe's Miami (AKA Store 777) will open at the Gio Midtown building, at 3191 NE First Ave.
This will be Trader Joe's first location in the city of Miami. The Monrovia, California-based grocer already operates Miami-Dade locations in Pinecrest, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables.
Though a date has not yet been announced, typically when Trader Joe's lists a location on its "opening soon" page, the company is preparing the store. And a Twitter user spotted precisely that at the new location and early Wednesday afternoon posted photographic evidence, noting, "Trader Joe's in midtown putting up shelves...".
Trader Joe's public relations manager confirmed the opening of the new store but would provide no further details. The chain usually doesn't release information on new stores until weeks — or even days — before the opening date. Local residents in neighborhoods are usually informed when an issue of the company's "Fearless Flyer" newsletter appears in their mailbox.
@volvoshine Trader Joe’s in midtown putting up shelves... pic.twitter.com/EnG57M1rlw— Ellie Cachette 🇺🇸 (@ecachette) January 26, 2022
New Times first reported that Trader Joe's would open a store in Midtown Miami back in February of 2021. At the time, real estate website The Next Miami announced the store would occupy about 14,795 square feet of space.
The chain, known for its tropical vacation theme, private label items, and cheap wine, was listed last year by Supermarket News as the number ten supermarket chain by sales in the U.S. Publix was ranked number four.
Trader Joe's. 3191 NE First Ave., Miami; traderjoes.com. Opening soon.