Openings

Looks Like Trader Joe's Is About to Open Its Midtown Miami Store

January 27, 2022 8:00AM

Having fun at Trader Joe's
Having fun at Trader Joe's Daniella Mia
Trader Joe's is opening a Midtown Miami location, and from the looks of it, Miamians will be shopping for Speculoos Cookie Butter and Two-Buck Chuck very soon.

According to the Trader Joe's website, Trader Joe's Miami (AKA Store 777) will open at the Gio Midtown building, at 3191 NE First Ave.

This will be Trader Joe's first location in the city of Miami. The Monrovia, California-based grocer already operates Miami-Dade locations in Pinecrest, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables.

Though a date has not yet been announced, typically when Trader Joe's lists a location on its "opening soon" page, the company is preparing the store. And a Twitter user spotted precisely that at the new location and early Wednesday afternoon posted photographic evidence, noting, "Trader Joe's in midtown putting up shelves...".
Trader Joe's public relations manager confirmed the opening of the new store but would provide no further details. The chain usually doesn't release information on new stores until weeks — or even days — before the opening date. Local residents in neighborhoods are usually informed when an issue of the company's "Fearless Flyer" newsletter appears in their mailbox.

New Times first reported that Trader Joe's would open a store in Midtown Miami back in February of 2021. At the time, real estate website The Next Miami announced the store would occupy about 14,795 square feet of space.

The chain, known for its tropical vacation theme, private label items, and cheap wine, was listed last year by Supermarket News as the number ten supermarket chain by sales in the U.S. Publix was ranked number four.

Trader Joe's. 3191 NE First Ave., Miami; traderjoes.com. Opening soon.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
