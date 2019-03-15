Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gelato Festival, Baguette Battle, and St. Patrick's Day

This weekend, Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, celebrates its official grand opening, the Baguette Battle returns to the National Hotel, El Bagel pops up at Boxelder with a limited-edition sandwich, the Gelato Festival America Finals takes over Brickell City Centre, and local restaurants and bars celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Macchialina and El Bagel Collab on Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich. Make sure to set your alarm for Saturday. Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and El Bagel's Matteson
Grand Opening at Beat Culture. Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, will celebrate its official grand opening this Saturday, March 16, with a triple bottle release as well as a limited number of bottles of the already-popular pink guava mead. Beat Culture, which debuted this past November, will officially celebrate its debut with a
St. Patrick's Day 2019 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials. On St. Patrick's Day, Chicago turns its river green, Boston declares a citywide holiday, and New Yorkers party in the street. Miami, however, takes a more low-key approach to the holiday. That's not to say you can't find green beer, Jameson shots, and a steaming plate of corned beef and cabbage. After all, Miamians like to party — no matter what the occasion. Here are the best places to eat, drink, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day.
Gelato Festival America Finals at Brickell City Centre. Are you ready for all-you-can-eat gelato? Sample frozen treats from the best gelato makers in the nation at the Gelato Festival America Finals. One flavor, and the artisan who creates
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Baguette Battle at the National Hotel. Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best baguette? French Morning, an online French-culture magazine, wants to know. Sunday, the third-annual Baguette Battle will return to the National Hotel, bringing together bakers and pastry makers to present their best baguettes and artisan
Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Cocktails. This Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, a day marked with clovers, corned beef, and libations. This year, toss the green beer and opt for a more sophisticated tipple with one of these emerald concoctions. From Irish riffs on tropical favorites to charming Guinness and coffee medleys, wet your whistle with one or all of these festive holiday-inspired drinks. You're guaranteed to get lucky.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!