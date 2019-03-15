Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gelato Festival, Baguette Battle, and St. Patrick's Day

This weekend, Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, celebrates its official grand opening, the Baguette Battle returns to the National Hotel, El Bagel pops up at Boxelder with a limited-edition sandwich, the Gelato Festival America Finals takes over Brickell City Centre, and local restaurants and bars celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Macchialina and El Bagel Collab on Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich. Make sure to set your alarm for Saturday. Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and El Bagel's Matteson Koche are teaming up for a one-morning-only bagel collaboration. Saturday at 9 a.m., El Bagel will set up shop outside of Boxelder in Wynwood stocked with its signature lineup of bagel sandwiches, which have garnered a loyal following in the last two years. But unlike most weekends, Saturday's menu will include special edition bagel: Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, a riff on an Italian-style roast beef sandwich. Each order ($14) will include thinly sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and homemade salsa verde served on one of Koche’s savory garlic bagels. There will be a limited number of bagels available, including Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, so make sure to arrive as early as possible. 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Boxelder, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; elbagel .miami.

Photo by Nicole Danna

Grand Opening at Beat Culture. Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, will celebrate its official grand opening this Saturday, March 16, with a triple bottle release as well as a limited number of bottles of the already-popular pink guava mead. Beat Culture, which debuted this past November, will officially celebrate its debut with a grand-opening block party. Expect a selection of Beat Culture's best-selling brews alongside food, music, vintage videogames, local vendors, and outdoor games. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com to be entered into a contest to win free beer for a year.

EXPAND St. Paddys's Brickell. Photo by Julia Rose

St. Patrick's Day 2019 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials. On St. Patrick's Day, Chicago turns its river green, Boston declares a citywide holiday, and New Yorkers party in the street. Miami, however, takes a more low-key approach to the holiday. That's not to say you can't find green beer, Jameson shots, and a steaming plate of corned beef and cabbage. After all, Miamians like to party — no matter what the occasion. Here are the best places to eat, drink, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day.

EXPAND Courtesy of Nanndi

Gelato Festival America Finals at Brickell City Centre. Are you ready for all-you-can-eat gelato? Sample frozen treats from the best gelato makers in the nation at the Gelato Festival America Finals. One flavor, and the artisan who creates it, will be selected by a popular vote among attendees and finalized by a judging panel. The winner will compete in Italy in 2021 at the Gelato Festival World Masters. The stakes are high, which means every flavor is guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind. Plus, expect gelato-infused cocktails and shots, live music, and family-friendly activities. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of French Morning

Baguette Battle at the National Hotel. Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best baguette? French Morning, an online French-culture magazine, wants to know. Sunday, the third-annual Baguette Battle will return to the National Hotel, bringing together bakers and pastry makers to present their best baguettes and artisan breads in front of a panel of judges. A winner will be chosen in a blind-tasting contest, while more than 300 attendees sample breads with wine, charcuterie, jams, and cheese. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The Confidante

Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Cocktails. This Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, a day marked with clovers, corned beef, and libations. This year, toss the green beer and opt for a more sophisticated tipple with one of these emerald concoctions. From Irish riffs on tropical favorites to charming Guinness and coffee medleys, wet your whistle with one or all of these festive holiday-inspired drinks. You're guaranteed to get lucky.