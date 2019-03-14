Macchialina and El Bagel Collab on Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich

Make sure to set your alarm for Saturday. Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and El Bagel's Matteson
"Matt is a regular guest of ours at Macchialina and we hit it off and became friends," Pirolo says. "After a bit of time, I then learned he was El Bagel. It was like finding out who Banksy is. On a recent Pasta Thursday [at Macchialina], we got to talking about
Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m., El Bagel will set up shop outside of Boxelder in Wynwood stocked with its signature lineup of bagel sandwiches, which have garnered a loyal following in the last two years. But unlike most weekends, Saturday's menu will include special edition bagel: Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, a riff on an Italian-style roast beef sandwich.
Each order ($14) will include thinly sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and homemade salsa verde served on one of Koche’s savory garlic bagels.
"I definitely hope for more collaborations in the future," Pirolo says. "We threw around a lot of ideas for this first one and decided to roll out the El Bagel Dip. Were serving it with a rich, beef brodo for dipping.”
Otherwise, keep an eye out for
There will be a limited number of bagels available, including Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, so make sure to arrive as early as possible. Be prepared to wait in line, as
If you can't make it this weekend, stay tuned for El Bagel's forthcoming permanent location at 6910 Biscayne Blvd., which is expected to open later this year.
El Bagel at Boxelder. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; elbagel.miami.
