4
Macchialina and El Bagel Collab on Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich
Courtesy of El Bagel

Clarissa Buch | March 14, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Make sure to set your alarm for Saturday. Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and El Bagel's Matteson Koche are teaming up for a one-morning-only bagel collaboration.

"Matt is a regular guest of ours at Macchialina and we hit it off and became friends," Pirolo says. "After a bit of time, I then learned he was El Bagel. It was like finding out who Banksy is. On a recent Pasta Thursday [at Macchialina], we got to talking about a collaboration and it all flowed very organically.”

Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m., El Bagel will set up shop outside of Boxelder in Wynwood stocked with its signature lineup of bagel sandwiches, which have garnered a loyal following in the last two years. But unlike most weekends, Saturday's menu will include special edition bagel: Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, a riff on an Italian-style roast beef sandwich.

Each order ($14) will include thinly sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and homemade salsa verde served on one of Koche’s savory garlic bagels.

"I definitely hope for more collaborations in the future," Pirolo says. "We threw around a lot of ideas for this first one and decided to roll out the El Bagel Dip. Were serving it with a rich, beef brodo for dipping.”

Otherwise, keep an eye out for Koche's classics, including the bacon, egg, and cheese ($10), the lox supreme ($12), and the King Guava ($9), with marmalade, potato sticks, cream cheese, and a fried egg. Bottles of rosé will be served inside Boxelder too.

There will be a limited number of bagels available, including Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, so make sure to arrive as early as possible. Be prepared to wait in line, as Koche's truck usually attracts a lengthy line of customers on weekend mornings.

If you can't make it this weekend, stay tuned for El Bagel's forthcoming permanent location at 6910 Biscayne Blvd., which is expected to open later this year.

El Bagel at Boxelder. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; elbagel.miami.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

