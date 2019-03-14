Macchialina and El Bagel Collab on Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich

Make sure to set your alarm for Saturday. Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and El Bagel's Matteson Koche are teaming up for a one-morning-only bagel collaboration.

"Matt is a regular guest of ours at Macchialina and we hit it off and became friends," Pirolo says. "After a bit of time, I then learned he was El Bagel. It was like finding out who Banksy is. On a recent Pasta Thursday [at Macchialina], we got to talking about a collaboration and it all flowed very organically.”

Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m., El Bagel will set up shop outside of Boxelder in Wynwood stocked with its signature lineup of bagel sandwiches, which have garnered a loyal following in the last two years. But unlike most weekends, Saturday's menu will include special edition bagel: Pirolo’s El Bagel Dip, a riff on an Italian-style roast beef sandwich.