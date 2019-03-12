Beat Culture Celebrates Grand Opening With Mead and Beer Bottle Release

Beat Culture's I Can't Believable guava mead will be released during their official grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 16.

Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, March 16 with a triple bottle release as well as a limited number of bottles of their already popular pink guava mead.

Beat Culture Brewery founders Alan Espino, Dan Espino, and Erik Durr focused their efforts to create a brewery that is dedicated to offering small-batch, hyper-local beer, mead, and food.

"We know beer. But our idea has always been to go on a journey of all thing fermentable. Beer, of course, cider, honey wine — even hot sauces — and we are not stopping there," said Espino. "Today, we're committed to staying a small-batch brewery while sourcing ingredients as local as possible.”