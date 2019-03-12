 


4
Beat Culture's I Can't Believable guava mead will be released during their official grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 16.
Beat Culture's I Can't Believable guava mead will be released during their official grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 16.
Photo courtesy of Beat Culture Brewing Co.

Beat Culture Celebrates Grand Opening With Mead and Beer Bottle Release

Nicole Danna | March 12, 2019 | 11:31am
Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture, will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, March 16 with a triple bottle release as well as a limited number of bottles of their already popular pink guava mead.

Beat Culture Brewery founders Alan Espino, Dan Espino, and Erik Durr focused their efforts to create a brewery that is dedicated to offering small-batch, hyper-local beer, mead, and food.

"We know beer. But our idea has always been to go on a journey of all thing fermentable. Beer, of course, cider, honey wine — even hot sauces — and we are not stopping there," said Espino. "Today, we're committed to staying a small-batch brewery while sourcing ingredients as local as possible.”

The Beat Culture mantra is most apparent with the mead; the brewery makes, bottles, and sells its own line of house-made meads created using Loxahatchee-based McCoy Farms honey. The mead is re-fermented with loads of locally-sourced fruits. Produced in small batches, typically no more than 100 bottles at each release, the 375-ml hand-filled and -labeled bottle sell for $25-$35 apiece.

"This weekend, I'm most excited to release more of our guava mead called 'I Can't Believable.' It really hits the mark for a South Florida mead," said Durr of the 14% ABV mead fermented with pink guava. "It was really well received when first released. Our whole batch sold out in 30 hours so I'll be making a larger batch of it in the coming months."

For the grand opening event, Durr and Espino partnered with several local businesses for Beat Culture's first official beer release, sourcing Miami-based Per'la Coffee and cacao nibs from Cao Chocolates for the bottled coffee-and-chocolate variant of their Clock Shadow imperial stout. The release will also include Fuacata, a tart ale infused with South Florida mango and passion fruit, and Juice Palace, a milkshake IPA with red papaya.

The grand opening party will also see the release of a new batch of Fight Milk, made in collaboration with Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. Fight Milk is a mango milkshake IPA made with locally-sourced mangos from Southwest Ranches-based Alegria Mango Farm. Amongst a laundry list of other beers, you'll also be able to sample Shamrock Shake, a mint and vanilla milkshake IPA that was inspired by the holiday-themed green milkshakes released by McDonald's, done in collaboration with Bangin' Banjo Brewery.

Beat Culture is also experimenting with the ever-growing list of fermented hot sauces made in-house. Fermented hot sauces produce complex flavors you won't get from a traditional vinegar-based hot sauces, said Espino, and pair perfectly with the brewery’s growing breakfast, lunch, and dinner food offerings.

The Beat Culture grand opening will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. By RSVP'ing on Eventbrite, attendees will automatically be qualified for entry into the Beat Culture Golden Ticket contest that will award one lucky winner free beer for one year. Expect South Florida-based and out-of-state guest brewers to be pouring at the event and dozens of one-off variants of specialty Beat Culture beers served alongside a specialty food menu.

Beat Culture Brewery. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.co.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

    Send: