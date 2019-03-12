St. Patrick's Day 2019 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

On St. Patrick's Day, Chicago turns its river green, Boston declares a citywide holiday, and New Yorkers party in the street. Miami, however, takes a more low-key approach to the holiday.

That's not to say you can't find green beer, Jameson shots, and a steaming plate of corned beef and cabbage. After all, Miamians like to party — no matter what the occasion.

Here are the best places to eat, drink, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. On Sunday, enjoy Guinness for $3, car bombs for $5, and exclusive in-house green beer. 8000 NW 25th St. #500, Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Chef Allen’s Farm-to-Table Brunch Buffet at the Cafe at Books & Books. Chef Allen Susser hosts a five-course plant-based brunch with a St. Patrick's Day theme. Sunday, March 17, at noon at the Cafe at Books & Books. 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $35.40 (drink pairing is $18 additional).

CityPlace Doral. On Saturday, March 16, CityPlace Doral will kick off the weekend with live music and painting, stilt walkers, novelty giveaways, and a performance by Dance South Florida. Green beer and cocktails will abound at a pop-up biergarten in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. On Sunday, March 17, Martini Bar will host an Irish Crimes Higgins Day Block Party with David Higgins as event MC. The 21-and-over party will offer green beer specials, Higgins bombs, Irish dishes, and a live performance by Irish rock band Molly Takedown.

2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at CityPlace Doral. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-477-7600; cityplacedoral.com.

The Confidante Miami Beach. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with a variety of offerings at the Confidante. At Bird & Bone, drink an Irish mojito ($12) made with Jameson whiskey and $5 Jameson shots. Order the corned beef special ($16) during brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or for dinner try the rib cap Guinness stew special ($24) made with braised rib cap and a mix of veggies, served with a side of heirloom skillet cornbread. The Backyard will host an extended happy hour from noon until 6 p.m.with half-priced draft beer, house wine, and signature cocktails. Arrive between noon and 2 p.m. to catch Jameson brand ambassadors passing out liquor samples around the pool area. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantehotel.com.

Corsair Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is offering a special edition of its weekend brunch on St. Patrick's Day featuring Irish comfort food and beer specials. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $52 person. Valet parking is complimentary. Reservations are suggested. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; corsairmiami.com.



E11even Miami. Drink $3 Jameson shots (available downstairs and on the rooftop) and a $3 beer special from 10 p.m. to midnight. 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-305-6611; 11miami.com.

Lightkeepers. The restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne offers St. Patrick's Day specials from 5 to 10 p.m. with a live DJ, Guinness specials, $5 - $8 bar bites, specialty cocktails, and beer. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; lightkeepersmiami.com.

The Local Craft Food & Drink. Get a Local burger and Guinness for $20 any time during the month of March. 150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; thelocal150.com.

Malibu Farm. On St. Patrick’s Day, order an avocado pizza, made with jalapeño ricotta cheese, agave, cilantro, and lime, and receive a complimentary kale apple juice or a green beer on the house. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; nobuhotelmiamibeach.com/en/eat-drink.

John Martin's Irish Pub. John Martin's 29th annual St. Patrick's Day celebration starts at noon and lasts until 2 a.m. with live music, a DJ, and a host of food, games, drink, and activities. Special items include bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, fish and chips, and corned beef sandwiches. Kids will enjoy unicorn pony rides, face painting, and balloon animals from noon to 3 p.m. 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-445-3777; johnmartins.com.

Mary Brickell Village. Expect rainbows, pots of gold, and green beer at this two-day celebration. Four different parties are being held in one venue. On Saturday, celebrate St. Puppies Day with your best friend. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami. marybrickellvillage.com.

Nikki Beach. Sunday brunch gets a St. Patrick's Day theme with $7 Nikki Beach Irish coffee and $7 Jameson Juleps. Enjoy Irish step dancers and a kissing booth. Brunch starts at 11 a.m. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeachmiami.com.

Taurus. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with $7 Jameson shots, $5 pints of Guinness, $8 car bombs, and $12 Reuben sandwiches. Live music from 5 to 8 p.m. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Toro Toro. The restaurant at the InterContinental Miami will celebrate St. Patrick's Day Sunday, March 17, with drink deals including specialty beers for $5 and Irish whiskeys for $7 at the bar and lounge. Classic corned beef and braised cabbage will be available and a DJ will be present in the lobby bar and lounge.100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Wynwood's Latin-inspired craft brewery is offering a green Lucky Lager for $5 all day long and live music. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

The Wharf. This outdoor venue hosts a St. Patrick’s Day festival March 16-17 featuring live entertainers, drink specials, and food by Cracked by Chef Adrianne, OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, King of Racks, Mojo Donuts, and more. Kids are welcome before 4 p.m. when accompanied by adults. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.

Wynwood Marketplace. This two-day street festival features a giant pot of gold ball pit, live DJs, and fun and games. Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. RSVP at stpatswynwood.com.