Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Ice Cream Day, Christmas in July, and Ribs and Bacon Pop-Up

This weekend, Christmas in July comes to Blackbird Ordinary with free food, drink specials, and snowball fights, while Mojo Donuts debuts a limited-edition ice-cream flavor for National Ice Cream Day. Plus, additional ice-cream specials, a bacon and ribs pop-up at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., and a Colombian brunch at Phuc Yea.

EXPAND Alexander Oliva

Christmas in July at Blackbird Ordinary. Blackbird Ordinary's annual weeklong promotion, Christmas in July, returns today. Running today through Thursday, July 25, the Brickell bar will host various Christmas-themed events ranging from free food and drinks to photo ops, karaoke, trivia, an ugly-sweater night, and a snowball fight. Friday, July 19, through Thursday, July 25, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Brickell; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Ms. Cheezious

Good Time BBQ at Ms. Cheezious. Every Friday through Sunday, stop by Ms. Cheezious for a taste of Good Time BBQ. From noon till the food is sold out, choose from a variety of smoked meats, including ribs, brisket, and wings, served with Alabama white sauce. Noon till sold out Friday through Sunday at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com.

EXPAND The Wharf

National Ice Cream Day at the Wharf. Sunday, swing by the Wharf on the Miami River for the launch of Mojo Donuts’ Hershey’s ice cream. Guests who RSVP will receive a free scoop. The Wharf will also offer $50 Laurent-Perrier bottles from noon till 4 p.m., along with food by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, and OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack. Noon Sunday, July 21, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Artist Claudio Picasso working on new Wakefield mural. Rocco Reggio

J. Wakefield Brewing Reopens With New Star Wars and Superhero Murals. J. Wakefield Brewing has officially reopened after a week-plus break for renovations. Now the walls of the brewery boast two new murals. Artist Claudio Picasso (AKA CP1), who painted the taproom's original Star Wars mural, has created a completely new take on Episode IV's cantina scene. Taking up the largest wall of the 1,200-square-foot taproom, the mural portrays 14 classic characters, including Yoda, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader. On the opposite wall, artist Monzernater's work includes superheroes from the Marvel and DC universes. Other renovations include new lighting, flooring, and seating for the bar, offering six tables with 20 seats total and 28 barstools. A second phase of the renovation will revamp the area behind the bar. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Dasher & Crank

National Ice Cream Day in Miami. July is National Ice Cream Month, and Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. From Serendipity in Surfside to Azucar in Little Havana, visit your neighborhood ice-cream parlor to celebrate.

Michael Campina

Paul E's R&B Pop-Up with Chef Billy G at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. Sunday, eat and dance at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. Snack on ribs and bacon cooked up by chef Billy G, and enjoy nonstop R&B beats by DJ Paul E. Plus, ask a bartender for a free maple bacon doughnut while supplies last. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Carvel

National Ice Cream Day at Carvel. Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with buy-one-get-one free cups or cones of soft-serve. Available from open until close at all Carvel locations nationwide Sunday, choose from any of Carvel’s traditional soft ice-cream flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, twist, and the limited-time Snickers. Additional flavors might vary by location, such as Carvel’s popular Oreo cookie, mint, and pistachio. Sunday, July 21, at various locations. Find your nearest location at carvel.com.

Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Sancocho Sunday Brunch at Phuc Yea. Doubling as a Colombian Independence Day celebration, Phuc Yea's Sanchoco Sunday brunch will offer traditional Colombian dishes by chef/owner Cesar Zapata fused with Vietnamese inspiration. Highlights include sancocho pho with yuca, plantains, beans sprouts, and jalapeños; beef empanadas with potatoes, lemongrass, and chili; and arepas “banh xeo style” with shrimp, bean sprouts, Chinese sausage, and coconut turmeric cream. Also expect $5 shots of aguardiente and $24 bottomless ph-rosé and mimosas, as well as a DJ. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.