Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Mango Festival, Vegandale, and Croughnuts

This weekend, Fairchild's International Mango Festival returns with tastings, cooking demos, and lectures, while Vegandale Miami offers a plethora of vegan vendors, live music, and giveaways in Virginia Key Beach Park. Plus, Craft Carousel pops up at Beat Culture Brewery, and the Salty Donut launches its mango croughnut collaboration with chef Michael Schwartz.

International Mango Festival goodies. Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Ready to tango with the mango? The International Mango Festival at Fairchild is the place to experience all things mango. This year, the fest is spotlighting fruits from the Dominican Republic and offering tastings, a stunning display of the largest mango collection in the world, lectures, cooking demonstrations, and other juicy diversions. There will even be tree sales, so you can start growing some goodness of your own. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, July 14, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgardens.org. Admission is free for Fairchild members and costs $25 for nonmembers.

The most guilt-free mac and cheese you'll ever eat. Vegandale Festival

Vegandale Miami at Virginia Key Beach Park. There's a place called Vegandale in Toronto. It's a one-block utopia of vegan eateries, shops, and other goodness. Now Vegandale is hitting the road, bringing the Vegandale Miami festival to town Saturday. Among the vegan vendors you can check out are Snackrilege (Portland), Imperative (Toronto), and Hempferu (Austin). In addition to stuffing your face with guilt-free goodies, you'll find tunes, games, and giveaways throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via vegandalefest.com.

EXPAND TonalPics

Craft Carousel at Beat Culture Brewery. SLF Hops, a local group that hosts meetups at breweries, beer bars, festivals, tastings, and other beer-related events, recently expanded its focus by launching its own series of events dubbed Craft Carousel. SFL Hops' new venture highlights local up-and-coming craft brewers and beer bars. Each Craft Carousel will include five to nine beer tents and offer a people's choice competition, merchandise, local vendors, and beer games. The third Craft Carousel is set to happen Saturday at Beat Culture Brewery and will include Edukos, Silver Brewing Company, Cold Case, Cypress Hammock Brewing, and others. Plus, there will be a live brew demonstration with Monkey Business Brewing, Stebbins Brewing, and R Garage Ale Works. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $7 to $24 via eventbrite.com.

Just in time for mango season. The Salty Donut

Mango Croughnut Collaboration Between the Salty Donut and Michael Schwartz. The Salty Donut's annual mango croughnut special is back, but this year it includes a partnership with the James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz and his new Coconut Grove restaurant, Tigertail + Mary. Made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty Donut's other creations, the mango and coconut croughnut is rolled in pineapple-infused sugar and filled with Carrie mango (a variety that originated in South Florida) and coconut custard and then topped with dollops of coconut buttercream and coconut and mango pâté de fruit. Schwartz's Tigertail + Mary will debut the treat at Tigertail + Mary's new T+M Café this Friday. Beginning at 8 a.m, the café will give away one free croughnut per customer until the day's supply is gone. The treat will also be available for $4.75 at the café Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

EXPAND Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Rum Cake Class at Burlock Coast. Join executive pastry chef Carlos Salazar in the Rum Room for an afternoon of frosting, decorating, and creating your own rum cake, all while sipping on a flight of hand-selected rums. Tickets include a personalized rum cake, decorating essentials, one rum flight, and a surprise takeaway gift. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6430; ritzcarlton.com. Tickets cost $49.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Sixth Anniversary at the Butcher Shop. This Saturday, father-and-son team Igor and Fred Niznik will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood. Expect complimentary bites as well as beer courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery, Veza Sur Brewing, and Concrete Beach Brewery. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Rok:Brgr

Rok:Brgr Brunch Kickoff at Pizza Craft. Offering live music and drink specials, Pizza Craft will host Rok:Brgr brunch pop-ups every Sunday through the summer while the burger spot's Fort Lauderdale location undergoes renovations. Expect bottomless mimosas, rosé, and Aperol spritzes, as well as a selection of Rok:Brgr brunch signatures. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Craft, 330 Himmarshee St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8028; pizzacraftpizzeria.com.