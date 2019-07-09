Vegandale Food & Drink Festival Lands in Miami for the First Time

Even meat-eaters will want to take a bite at this vegan fest.

In recent years, Miami's restaurant scene has sprouted up with more vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based options, with the highlight being annual the Seed Food and Wine week of vegan events in November.

This Saturday, July 13, Miami will host its first-annual Vegandale Food & Drink Festival at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Having popped up in cities like Chicago, Houston, and New York City, the Toronto-based event is taking things down south this year to show Miami what vegan life all about.

The all-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some early-bird tickets still available for $10 each until July 10. Bring the whole family for a day of delicious eats, drinks, arts, entertainment, and fun. The ticket grants admission, but food and drinks from the various vendors are sold separately.

What started as a Toronto street collective of vegan businesses by hospitality and events company the 5700 Inc., Vegandale is now in its fifth season of bringing the festival on the road to cities all over America. Vegandale decided to come to Miami "to show Floridians how to live large without exploiting animals."

Vegandale president Hellenic Vincent De Paul says that an afternoon at the event might just change some perceptions of what a plant-based lifestyle is all about. “People often think that veganism is a diet with only salads. We’re out to prove that veganism is rooted in justice for animals and that you can still enjoy all your favorite comfort foods without exploiting animals.”

Festival-goers can expect a wide variety of delicious eats from over 50 local and international vendors such as Toronto's Mythology, Los Angeles' Southern Fried Vegan, New York City's Eggloo, Portland's Snackrilege, New Orleans' Vegan Wit-a-Twist, and many others alongside local favorites like Planta and Bunnie Cakes.

Be sure to look for the festival exclusive item from Vegan Junkie Miami: the rainbow Balvin burger. This item alone looks like it's worth going for — if nothing else than just to get a snap for the 'gram.

Wash it all down with many different vegan craft brews, wines, and spirits to choose from. Purchase crafts and fashion from vegan shops from Los Angeles, New York, and more, showcasing unique retail goods made without any animal by-products.

Vegan influencer John Lewis (Badass Vegan), will host the main stage activities which will include various DJs spinning tunes, games, and giveaways throughout the afternoon, along with some pretty massive art installations on display around the park.

Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or carnivore, everyone can enjoy an afternoon of noshing on savory and sweet eats, lounging with friends and family, sipping, and browsing the shops.

Vegandale Food Drink Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; vegandalefest.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via vegandalefest.com/miami/tickets.