The Salty Donut Debuts Mango Croughnut Collaboration With Chef Michael Schwartz

The Salty Donut's annual mango croughnut special is back, but this year it includes a partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz and his new Coconut Grove restaurant, Tigertail + Mary.

“It’s so cool that we have our own front-lawn tree and can use its harvest in the coming seasons,” Schwartz says. “The Carrie [mango] is just so good and not really known. It has a creamy, fiber-free texture and a coconut flavor with balanced sweetness and just the right amount of tang."

Made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty Donut's other creations, the mango and coconut croughnut is rolled in pineapple-infused sugar and filled with Carrie mango (a variety that originated in South Florida) and coconut custard and then topped with dollops of coconut buttercream and coconut and mango pâté de fruit.

"It all goes back to the reason we started Salty," cofounder Andy Rodriguez says. "We felt Miami was missing authentic, ingredient-focused, seasonal, and experience-driven food and beverage. In our eyes, no one has laid that pathway better than Michael. Who better to partner with than someone who has based their culinary career on helping to shape our landscape the way we wanted to?"

Schwartz's Tigertail + Mary will debut the new treat at its new T+M Café this Friday, July 12. Beginning at 8 a.m, the café will give away one free croughnut per customer until the day's supply is gone. The treat will also be available for $4.75 at the café Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

"Every year, we do a mango croughnut that goes wild," Rodriguez says. "Not only does Michael love mangoes, but he's also opening the T+M Café and is doing a mango tree dedication, so we thought it would be perfect to join everything into one."

Otherwise, find the limited-edition treat at the Salty Donut's Wynwood and South Miami locations Saturday, July 13, through Sunday, July 21.

"It was a lot of fun to see the flavor complexity be built," Rodriguez says. "Running Michael through our process and him seeing how involved and labor-intensive it is to make croughnuts was awesome."

T+M Café. 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688; tigertailandmary.com.

The Salty Donut Wynwood. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-639-8501; saltydonut.com.

The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.