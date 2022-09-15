Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Lady Gaga and Pink Taco, FemAle Brew Fest, and Jaguar Lab

September 15, 2022 9:00AM

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Pink Taco's collaboration with Lady Gaga's Chromatica concert, the FemAle Brew Fest, Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines' brunch party, new Dogfish Head beer, and Jaguar Lab.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Concert and Pink Taco

Sip on "Gospel of Pink" for a good cause. In collaboration with Lady Gaga’s Chromatica concert, Pink Taco will donate $5 from every "Gospel of Pink" cocktail or mocktail purchased this weekend to Lady Gaga's Born This Way foundation. Pink Taco will also be matching donations of up to $2,500. Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami; pinktaco.com.
The Sixth Annual FemAle Brew Fest

Celebrate women in the brewing industry this Saturday. The FemAle Brew Fest is back in Fort Lauderdale for the sixth year with more than 30 breweries from South Florida and out of state including King Fox Brewery, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, and Allagash Brewing Company. The event is pet-friendly and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Abandoned Pet Rescue. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; Tickets cost $45 to $65 via femalebrewfest.com.
Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines Hosts Brunch at Sugar Factory

The sweetest brunch will be hosted by model and fitness trainer Jamira Haines. Guests can try the "South Side Goblet" or the "Candy Shop Goblet," named after her boyfriend 50 Cent's song "Candy Shop." Other brunch items will include strawberry cheesecake overload pancakes and chicken and waffles. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at 1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; Reservations via opentable.com or 305-535-9773.
The Mango Salsa Sour at Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head is launching its third beer from the tArt Series designed by Alex Izaguirre known as MAMÚT. The "Mango Salsa" sour is brewed with Florida-grown mangos, jalapeños, cilantro onions, lime peel, and sea salt. The daylong festivity includes a limited-edition slushie and a traditional Cuban caja China. A portion of the day's sales will be donated to the Women Photographers International Archive. Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; dogfish.com.
Jaguar Lab with Stefanie Torres

Jaguar Lab promises a night of Puerto Rican-inspired food. Chef Oscar del Rivero welcomes chef Stefanie Torres to Jaguar restaurant this Sunday to prepare a special meal featuring arroz madurito, jibarito de pollo empanizado, pan seared salmon, and tres leches topped with toasted coconut flakes and strawberry compote. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at 3067 Grand Ave, Miami; jaguarrestaurant.com.
