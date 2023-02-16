Miami Food Events This Weekend: African Diaspora Dinner, Brew Miami, and Rancho Patel

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include "Our Ocean, Our Future," a Taste of the African Diaspora dinner series, and Sundays at the Rancho with Chef Niven Patel.
An immersive dining experience, art exhibition, and cocktails
Our Ocean, Our Future Dining Experience
Hidden Worlds and the islands of the Bahamas team up to bring back this immersive experience to Miami. Our Ocean, Our Future features a dining experience with a multi-course menu and cocktail pairings with two seatings from Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at $240 per person. Part of the ticket sales proceeds will go to Beneath the Waves
. Friday, February 17 through Saturday, March 4, at 31 NE 17th St., Miami; ourhiddenworlds.com.
Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach
A Taste of the African Diaspora
Chef Tristen Epps of Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach has teamed up with Chef Cleophus “Ophus” Hethington (Zak the Baker) to present a dinner series for Black History Month. The Afro-Caribbean dining experience features a six-course menu with Don Q rum cocktails. 6 p.m. Saturday, February 18, at 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $198 via eventbrite.com.
Brew Miami at FIU Football Stadium
Brew Miami Craft Beer Festival
Join Florida International University and several of your favorite breweries for this festival that celebrates beer in Miami. Enjoy unlimited beer tastings, food, a wine garden, and selected spirits this Saturday. Listen to music by Miami’s own DJ Zog live on the turn tables, play lawn games, capture the moment at the Brew Miami 360 photo booth, and more. Free parking is included. General admission tickets cost $60 and include a sample cup, unlimited drinks, food samples, parking, and access to Brew Miami festival grounds. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 18, at FIU Football Stadium 11310 SW 17th St., Miami. Tickets cost $60 at eventbrite.com.
An exclusive invite to Chef Patel's family farm
Sundays at the Rancho
Chef Niven Patel invites guests to an intimate farm-to-table experience at Rancho Patel. The afternoon starts with a welcome cocktail and bites as the items are harvested for the three-course dinner paired with wine and served family style. 3 p.m. Sunday, February 19, at 16800 SW 296th St., Homestead. Dinner cost $250 per person via resy.com.