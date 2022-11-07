Miami Food Events This Week: Atla Pop-Up, Nebbiolo Battle, and Toro Toro's Anniversary

This week's food and drink events in Miami include Atla pop-up with B-side, Vinya's Nebbiolo wine tasting, Toro Toro's Anniversary, and Wildfire by Meat N' Bone and Magic Mike.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
One-night-only pop-up at B-Side
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
B-Side x Atla "Alternate Take" Pop-Up
B-Side is joining forces with Atla, a contemporary Mexican restaurant, for a one-night-only pop-up. The a la carte menu includes striped bass with bergamot koshō, tuna temaki, fried egg with crispy anchovy, artic char tiradito, and nikkei guacamole. 6 p.m. to close Tuesday, November 8, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.
The ultimate battle of Nebbiolo
Photo courtesy of Vinya Wine
Barolo vs. Barbaresco
Vinya invites guests for a Nebbiolo battle. The tasting will include four flights, each with one wine from Barolo and one from Barbaresco, and guests will choose which is better. Led by Allegra Angelo, the event promises an interactive and educational night featuring light bites and a family-style charcuterie. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at 328 Crandon Blvd. # 122-123, Key Biscayne; vinyawine.com. Tickets cost $85.
Celebrate Toro Toro with a special menu.
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami
Toro Toro Tenth Anniversary Dinner
To celebrate its tenth anniversary, Toro Toro will host a special dinner with an exclusive menu of the top ten dishes of the past ten years. The one-night-only menu includes amarillo ceviche, truffle Mishima beef tiradito, achiote salmon, a Toro Toro skewer, and bone-in beef rib al carbon
. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 10, at 100 Chopin Plz., Miami. Reservations via opentable.com.
Guests can dine at Wildfire every Wednesday through Sunday evening until April 2023.
Photo courtesy of Wildfire by Meat N' Bone
Wildfire by Meat N' Bone and Magic Mike
To pair up nicely with the Magic Mike live show, Wildfire invites guests to a pre- or post-show culinary experience. The menu includes the "foreplay" of sharable bites, "Wildfire" table-side torched dishes, a main course, and dessert. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, at 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 786-544-2624; mmltour.com/restaurant.