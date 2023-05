Miami Food Events This Week: China-Latina Dinner, Wine and Bourbon, and Estrella Damm Culinary Journey

[email protected]

click to enlarge Seared strip loin is on Zucca's new summer lunch menu. Zucca photo

Zucca's Summer Lunch Menu

click to enlarge Chinese-American Chef Christine Lau and Venezuelan-born Chef Pao Carlini Photo by Evan Sung and Tania Naiden

China-Latina Dinner

click to enlarge According to Feeding South Florida, the organization has distributed more than 140 million meals to food-insecure individuals. Feeding South Florida photo

Wine and Bourbon Experience at Jackson Maximus

click to enlarge After passing through Toronto, Estrella brings its culinary journey to Miami featuring more than 60 restaurants. Estrella Damm photo

Estrella Damm Culinary Journey

This week, Miami food and drink events include a China-Latina dinner collaboration, a Wine and Bourbon experience to benefit Feeding South Florida, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey in Miami, and Zucca's summer lunch menu.Zucca has launched its new summer lunch deal. The three-course prix-fixe menu features an appetizer of your choice followed by one of several entrees, including strip loin, cedar plank salmon, and pecorino romano tortellini. For dessert, enjoy coffee or the ice cream of the day.Chefs Pao Carlini and Christine Lau bring Latin and Chinese cuisine together in a multi-course dinner experience. The event, presented by Cross Cultures , is part of the Lengua Food Conference and features dishes like arepas, salpicon, and lo mai hallaca. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available by request in advance. Feeding South Florida hosts a wine and bourbon experience at Jackson Maximus Men's Salon. The tasting aims to raise awareness of food insecurity in South Florida, and the profits go toward funds to help families who struggle with the issue. The event includes four tastings, appetizers, and a silent auction.The global program from Barcelona's Estrella Damm beer arrives in Miami this week. Various local restaurants, including Rum Room, Café La Trova, Pubbelly, and Time Out Market create different experiences that pair the beer with a signature dish or offer a multi-course menu crafted around Estrella.