Miami Food Events This Week: China-Latina Dinner, Wine and Bourbon, and Estrella Damm Culinary Journey

This week, Miami food and drink events include a China-Latina dinner collaboration, a Wine and Bourbon experience to benefit Feeding South Florida, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey in Miami, and Zucca's summer lunch menu.
Seared strip loin is on Zucca's new summer lunch menu.
Zucca photo
Zucca's Summer Lunch Menu
Zucca has launched its new summer lunch deal. The three-course prix-fixe menu features an appetizer of your choice followed by one of several entrees, including strip loin, cedar plank salmon, and pecorino romano tortellini. For dessert, enjoy coffee or the ice cream of the day. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; zuccamiami.com. Lunch costs $39.
Chinese-American Chef Christine Lau and Venezuelan-born Chef Pao Carlini
Photo by Evan Sung and Tania Naiden
China-Latina Dinner
Chefs Pao Carlini and Christine Lau bring Latin and Chinese cuisine together in a multi-course dinner experience. The event, presented by Cross Cultures
, is part of the Lengua Food Conference
and features dishes like arepas, salpicon, and lo mai hallaca. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available by request in advance. 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Casa Florida, 437 SW Second St., Miami. Dinner costs $75 via opentable.com.
According to Feeding South Florida, the organization has distributed more than 140 million meals to food-insecure individuals.
Feeding South Florida photo
Wine and Bourbon Experience at Jackson Maximus
Feeding South Florida
hosts a wine and bourbon experience at Jackson Maximus Men's Salon. The tasting aims to raise awareness of food insecurity in South Florida, and the profits go toward funds to help families who struggle with the issue. The event includes four tastings, appetizers, and a silent auction. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at 1100 Brickell Bay Dr., Suite 106, Miami. Tickets cost $75 via host.nxt.blackbaud.com.
After passing through Toronto, Estrella brings its culinary journey to Miami featuring more than 60 restaurants.
Estrella Damm photo
Estrella Damm Culinary Journey
The global program from Barcelona's Estrella Damm beer arrives in Miami this week. Various local restaurants, including Rum Room, Café La Trova, Pubbelly, and Time Out Market create different experiences that pair the beer with a signature dish or offer a multi-course menu crafted around Estrella. Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30, at various locations; estrelladammjourney.com.