Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Superbad-Inspired Painting Contest, Aussie Brunch, and New Year's Eve

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include a Superbad
-inspired painting contest with Blamie Forret, a limited New Year's Eve doughnut from the Salty, the "Aussies do Brunch" program, and a vegan hallacas special.
Still don't know where to celebrate New Year's Eve? From Michelin-starred dining to fireworks and endless cocktails, check out New Times
' guide of the 10 Best New Year's Eve 2024 Dinners in Miami
.
Do you know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Time to draw "eggplants" for drinks at Kush Brickell!
Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality
An "Eggplant Emoji" Painting Session at Kush Brickell
Kush Brickell is hosting a risky paint-and-sip event this weekend with drag queen Blamie Forret. The painting session is inspired by the movie Superbad
, where all guests are welcome to let their creativity take over and draw their whimsical interpretations of male genitalia on paper while sipping on a special selection of Hey Hei hard seltzer flavors. Paint supplies will be provided to all guests, and the top three masterpieces win prizes. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 30, at 650 South Miami Avenue, Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
A New Year's Eve doughnut from the Salty
The Salty photo
The Salty's End-of-the-Year Doughnut
To end the year on a sweet note, the Salty will launch a limited-edition doughnut. Available this weekend only, the "Strawberry and Champagne NYE Donut" ($3.95) is a mini brioche filled with strawberry jam and Champagne glaze and is topped with strawberry buttercream and pink pearls. Happy (early) new year! Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
The avocado toast from Threefold Cafe in Miami
Threefold Cafe photo
"Aussies do Brunch" Restaurant Tour & Discount in Miami
The only thing better than brunch is a brunch tour. Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, Someone's Son, and Threefold Cafe have partnered up to show Miami what an Australian brunch is all about with a loyalty program. Guests can get an Aussies Do Brunch loyalty card after dining in all three locations. Once guests get a stamp, they will receive 50% off the entire bill for their next visit. The promotion can be redeemed in any of the three restaurants with a reservation for up to six people. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Monday, January 1, and then only on weekends, at Bay 13, 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, at Someone's Son 804 S. Douglas Rd., Coral Gables; and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, at all Threefold Cafe locations.
Vegan hallacas for takeout at Love Life Cafe in Miami
Love Life Cafe photo
Vegan Holiday Special at Love Life Cafe
Love Life Cafe added an off-menu pick-up item available for a limited time. The popular vegan eatery will sell their vegan take on the traditional Venezuelan hallacas ($17) made with a blend of plant-based ingredients, filled with a jackfruit sofrito and veggies, all encased in cornmeal dough and wrapped in local banana leaves. Available until Sunday, December 31, for pick-up only at 45 NW 26th St., Miami; lovelifecafe.com.