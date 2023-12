10 Best New Year's Eve 2023 Dinners in Miami

click to enlarge The private seating at Bagatelle Photo by Kris Tamburello

Bagatelle Miami 1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-704-3900

bagatelle.com

click to enlarge The crispy tiramisu from Boia De is always a delicious treat. Photo by Boia De

Boia De 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-209-6310

boiaderestaurant.com

click to enlarge A family-friendly New Year's Eve at Burlock Coast Photo by Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast One N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-302-6430

burlockcoast.com

click to enlarge Omakase and a show for New Year's Eve Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Miss Crispy Rice 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami

239-980-2912

misscrispyrice.com

click to enlarge A waterfront celebration for the new year at Noma Beach in Coral Gables Noma Beach photo

Noma Beach 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

305-668-8788

noma-beach.com

click to enlarge New Year's feast at R House in Wynwood Photo by R House

R House 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com

click to enlarge Rooftop dining at Serena at Moxy Miami South Beach Photo by Michael Kleinberg

Serena at Moxy Miami South Beach 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-306-0776

serenamiami.com

click to enlarge A steak dish from Sérêvène in Miami Beach Photo by Hotel Greystone

Sérêvène 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-847-4000

serevenemiami.com

click to enlarge Omakase for the New Year celebration at Sushi by Scratch in Coconut Grove. Sushi by Scratch photo

Sushi by Scratch 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-254-1204

sushibyscratchrestaurants.com

click to enlarge Zeru in Brickell is inspired by the culinary richness of the San Sebastian region in Spain. Photo by Alfredo Pelcastre

Zeru Miami 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

786-809-1395

zerumiami.com