10 Best New Year's Eve 2023 Dinners in Miami

From Michelin-starred dining at Boia De in Little Haiti to fireworks and endless cocktails at Noma Beach in Coral Gables, here are ten restaurants to have a fabulous New Year's Eve dinner, listed alphabetically.
Bagatelle Miami1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-704-3900
bagatelle.com Bagatelle is throwing an over-the-top New Year's Eve dinner with a classic twist: a cabaret performance of Moulin Rouge. The menu features a three-course French meal with dishes that include grilled foie gras, caviar Kristal-topped marinated langoustine tart, and main course options of black Angus bone-in ribeye and whole Maine lobster with an au gratin tail and claw ravioli. For dessert, guests will enjoy chocolate tropézienne guanaja 70 percent, accompanied by crunchy meringue. The night will be filled with over-the-top decor, cabaret-style performances, and cocktails. Three seating options are offered at 8:30, 9, and 9:30 p.m. The experience is priced at $315 per person with no beverage minimum for parties under 12. Reservations can be made through the phone or by emailing [email protected].
Boia De5205 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-209-6310
boiaderestaurant.comThe Michelin-starred restaurant has prepared a five-course dinner experience with signature dishes and holiday specials. The meal begins with individually plated mixed canapés, followed by parmesan risotto with wild mushrooms and rabbit terrine, tortellini in brodo with ricotta ravioli, monkfish with sunchoke and truffle beurre blanc, and lastly, the signature tiramisu for dessert. Wine pairing is available for purchase separately for $75 per person, curated by Boia De's sommelier Gaby Ospina. The first sitting is at 5:30 and the last one available is at 10 p.m. and the menu is priced at $150 per person. Reservations can be made via resy.com.
Burlock CoastOne N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-302-6430
burlockcoast.comIf you're looking for a luxurious evening, Burlock Coast, located in the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, will host a dinner to the sound of classic violins. The five-course menu includes chilled oyster, tuna crudo, lobster risotto, a choice of roasted fish or grilled New York strip steak for entrees, and a dark chocolate tuxedo cake for dessert. The night includes a live DJ and violinist. Seatings begin at 5 p.m., with the last seating available at 9 p.m. The meal is priced at $179 per adult and $69 for children aged 5-12. Reservations are made through the phone or by emailing [email protected].
Miss Crispy Rice2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami
239-980-2912
misscrispyrice.com For those wanting to ring in the new year in Wynwood with omakase and a show, Miss Crispy Rice has a fun deal. Upon entry, guests will be offered a complimentary glass of champagne before indulging in the 15-course omakase dinner, which features a blue crab chawanmushi, an oyster duo that includes the restaurant's signature dynamite oyster, layered scallop, toro, and caviar hand roll, and a selection of fresh Japanese nigiri. The dinner ticket includes a ticket to the New Year's Eve party at Oasis with DJ Gordo. Four seatings are available at 6, 7:45, 9:15, and 11 p.m. priced at $125 per person. Reservations can be made via exploretock.com.
Noma Beach9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-668-8788
noma-beach.comIf you prefer a waterfront New Year's celebration, Noma will offer fireworks and bubbly in the Gables. The dinner is served buffet-style with a crudo bar featuring oysters, shrimp cocktail, tuna and salmon crudo, a pasta station, truffle pizza, and an ice cream bar. There are two seating options available. If selecting the first seating, guests will receive a complimentary champagne glass to sip on while listening to live music. For the late-night seating, each group of two people will receive a complimentary champagne bottle to be enjoyed with a live DJ and a firework show to celebrate the new year. The first seating begins at 5:30 and is priced at $150 per person, and the second seating from 9:15 to 10:30 p.m. is priced at $225 per person. Reservations can be made via opentable.com.
R House2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.comWant to samba your way into the New Year? R House will host a "Midnight in Rio" celebration with a Brazilian dinner menu created by Executive Chef Rocco Carulli paired perfectly with drag performances by Queen Athena Dion and other R House favorites. Oh, and of course, expect a fun midnight toast. Highlights of the menu include pão de queijo, lobster moqueca (or tofu moqueca for vegan guests), spicy coconut chicken, and creme de papaya for dessert. There will also be a vegan dessert option available. 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dinner and show packages range from $150 to $250 per person, all including a midnight toast, via sevenrooms.com.
Serena at Moxy Miami South Beach915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-306-0776
serenamiami.comFor a rooftop option, Serena at Moxy has curated a menu that fits its Oaxaca and Mexico City-inspired al fresco patio dining scene. Guests will get different menus depending on the reservation time. The first seating features oyster margarita, followed by yellowfin tuna tartare and bay scallops, skirt steak, and zeppole (a deep-fried dough ball for dessert). The second seating features items like dressed oyster and pescado ahumado, crab cake, al pastor pork belly, pan-seared New York strip steak, and Maine lobster tail. The celebration ends with a passionfruit tart and a champagne glass for a toast. The first seating is from 6 to 7 p.m. for $100 per person, and the second seating is from 9 to 10 p.m. for $140 per person. Reservations are made through the phone or by emailing [email protected].
Sérêvène1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-847-4000
serevenemiami.comSérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti will serenade you into the new year. Guests can enjoy a Japanese and French-inspired four-course menu starting with Sweet P’s cappuccino. Dinner highlights include "KFQ" (krispy fried quail), lobster uni alfredo, filet mignon, and a vegetarian-friendly option of cauliflower bulgogi, ending with pour le chocolat, which is the restaurant's spin on a chocolate soufflé filled with chocolate ganache and sprinkled with edible 24-karat gold. Dinner service is accompanied by live jazz, with the option to include wine pairings to each dish for $69 per person. Seating starts at 6 p.m. for $195 per person via opentable.com.
Sushi by Scratch3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-254-1204
sushibyscratchrestaurants.com Sushi by Scratch was featured as New Times' Best Omakase of 2023, so if you want sushi to be your last meal of the year, this is the spot for you. The New Year's Eve menu includes a 17-course dinner with premium imports, a welcome cocktail, farewell tea, and a sparkling wine toast to conclude the experience. Extra bites and beverages are served at an additional cost. Dinner is served in three seatings at 5, 7:15, and 9:30 p.m. all priced at $285 per person via exploretock.com.
Zeru Miami1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-809-1395
zerumiami.com Featured in New Times' Best of 2023 as the Best Spanish Restaurant, Zeru will host a Basque-inspired dinner paired with a choice of cava or champagne along with the option of an additional three-course wine pairing. The three-course dinner begins with a branzino tartlet with fennel cream and caviar, wild mushroom croquette, and roasted lychee, almond, and Iberian ham. The feast continues with black cod piquillo pepper and langostino, roasted turkey or filet mignon, and a choice of brie cheesecake or dates with nuts and whiskey ice cream. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. prices vary between $185 and $210, and from 8:30 p.m. to midnight prices vary from $195 to $235 per person. Reservations are available via opentable.com.