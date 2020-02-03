The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, cheers to Eating House's eight-year anniversary with a throwback menu featuring some of the restaurant's greatest hits. Plus, check out Macchialina's new winter cocktail menu, and drink complimentary rosé at Novikov.

Best Pancakes: Eating House Courtesy photo

Eight Year Anniversary at Eating House

It's been eight years since Eating House debuted in Miami. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering a special seven-course menu this week at its flagship location in Coral Gables. Think of the menu as a throwback sampler to some of Eating House's all-time favorite dishes, including vaca frita buns, chicken and waffles, and the cap n' crunch pancakes.

Photo courtesy of Macchialina

Winter Cocktails at Macchialina

The Miami Beach restaurant recently promoted John Cooper and Jennifer White to lead bartenders, resulting in a new winter cocktail menu launching this week. The menu is rooted in Italian heritage with cocktails that take a creative approach to tradition, such as the Baker’s Boulevardier, made with bourbon, sweet vermouth, and banana and chocolate bitters.

Novikov Miami

Yes Way Rosé at Novikov Miami

Wednesday evening, gather at Novikov Miami for 'Yes Way Rosé,’ a weekly drink special featuring complimentary glasses of rosé. Offered strictly at the bar from 6 to 8 p.m. rosé selections will rotate weekly. In addition, take advantage of $8 cocktails and discounted bar bites, such as king crab spring rolls, and shishito peppers.

EXPAND The Wharf goes Off the Clock. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Off the Clock Happy Hour at the Wharf

Head to the Wharf this Thursday for the riverside venue's Off the Clock happy hour. Beginning at 4 p.m., enjoy a selection of mules, mojitos, and margaritas starting at $4. At 5, drink prices will increase to $5 apiece, continuing through 7 at $7. Plus, stop by Garcia's for oysters, ceviche, and claws, and peruse the offerings at food trucks such as King of Racks BBQ, La Santa Taquería, and Mojo Donuts.

EXPAND Will Thompson of Jaguar Sun makes fall cocktails. Photo by Anthony Nader / 52 Chefs

Green Zone Pop-Up at Jaguar Sun

The Green Zone, DC's award-winning Middle Eastern cocktail bar, is popping up at Jaguar Sun in Miami, on Thursday, February 6. The pop-up will feature four cocktails with spirits from sponsors La Maison & Velier (Clairin Le Rocher, Hampden Estate), Worthy Park Estate, Foursquare/Hampden Probitas, and Spiribam (Rhum Clément and Rhum J.M).