Fourth of July 2019 Miami Restaurant Guide

A view of the Fourth of July fireworks show from the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Fourth of July is a big deal, especially when it falls on a Thursday like this year, giving you a long, four-day weekend to celebrate America's independence.

The holiday tradition involves music, fireworks, and of course, a feast of barbecue items — grilled hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, potato salad, juicy burgers — and plenty of special drinks.

Don't want to be bound to another cookout? You can proclaim your freedom of choice by heading to one of our local bars or restaurants to indulge in festive bites, patriotic sweets, and red, white, and blue cocktails.

See below for a parade of festivities happening at Miami eateries. Tax and gratuities are not included in prices and reservations are strongly encouraged.

EXPAND Brimstone will be serving $5 Bud Lights and Stellas on July 4. Brimstone Doral

Addikt at W Miami. At this eatery's terrace, find an all-you-can-eat American barbecue with options like burger sliders, grilled chicken quarters with Carolina gold barbecue sauce, mini waygu hot dogs, and truffle lobster mac 'n' cheese. Classic sides such as cornbread and potato salad will be served along with dessert options. Noon to 3 p.m. at 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-0373; marriott.com. Tickets cost $35.

Brimstone Doral. Brimstone Doral’s Fourth of July party will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with drink specials like a Rocket Pop cocktail ($10) and a pop-up booth in the plaza with $5 Bud Lights and Stellas during CityPlace Doral’s Fourth of July festivities. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.



La Cerveceria de Barrio. Head to Ocean Drive this Independence Day to enjoy the Cerveceria Burger while watching the Lummus Park fireworks show. The $18 burger is made with coal-grilled Angus beef, cheese, chipotle mayo, tomato, onion, and pickles, served on a sesame seed bun with a side of fries and complimentary draft beer.1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-7400; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.

CityPlace Doral. Raise a glass to freedom at CityPlace Doral’s Toast to America bash. The special evening will feature food, cocktail specials, a fireworks show, and live DJ music. 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-693-1849; cityplacedoral.com.

The Commodore. The cocktail bar Inside the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove will be offering “Four Classics for the Fourth" specials, with options of Sazerac, Tom Collins, Airmail, and old-fashioneds for $7 each. The list of happy hour bites priced between $7 and $9 will include ahi tuna tacos; a trio of spreads with tzatziki, hummus, spinach, and pita chips; empanadas; and arancini with tomato jam, grana padano, and orange zest. 3300 SW 27th Ave, Miami; 305-644-6300; thecommodorecg.com.

EXPAND The Cerveceria burger Havana 1957

Havana 1957. At this Cuban eatery on Ocean Drive, celebrate America’s birthday with a special offer of a burger and two beers for only $25. 1410 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8671; havana1957.com.

The Lincoln Eatery. Visit the Lincoln Eatery for a patriotic celebration across the food hall’s 13 global culinary concepts, which will include the grand opening of Smoke’d, a barbecue and brisket purveyor offering sandwiches, pulled pork, chicken wings, and fried chicken. The new eatery will host a special picnic at the Eatery’s backyard area. 723 Lincoln Ln. N, Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Nikki Beach. Fourth of July will start with brunch specials at noon. A buffet will include dishes ranging from savory prime rib and whole roast pork to fresh seafood, pastas , custom omelets , and Nutella waffles, along with a build-your-own-burger bar, and a hot dog stand. At dinnertime, the venue will host its own private fireworks show, live music, and special performances. Brunch is served noon to 5 p.m.; dinner and fireworks are from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1 Ocean Dr.; Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.

Planta South Beach. David Grutman’s plant-based restaurant will bring back its Backyard BBQ menu, featuring vegetarian takes on barbecue classics such as the black & bleu burger with shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cashew nut bleu "cheese" ($22), a southwest burger with pepper jack “cheese,” lettuce, avocado smash, and shaved onion rings, and corn off the cob with white "queso," chives, and dried miso ($9). 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.

EXPAND Rusty Pelican's outdoor area. Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican. Rusty Pelican will host a top floor Fourth of July dinner celebration. Guests will enjoy live DJ music and a buffet of dishes like St. Louis barbecue ribs with whiskey barbecue sauce; garlic crusted prime rib with balsamic chimichurri; homemade mac and cheese with aged cheddar, smoked gouda, and grated parmesan, and a roster of desserts. 7 to 10 p.m. at 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; rustypelican.com. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $25 children.

Shooters Waterfront. To celebrate America's independence day, Shooters Waterfront's three bars will offer 50 percent off drinks all day July 4. 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855; shooterswaterfront.com.

Sugar Factory. Throughout July, Sugar Factory will offer a spirited Fourth of July Insane milkshake. Made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, royal blue ganache, and red, white and blue sour stars, the $19 drink will be topped with whipped cream, red, white and blue sprinkles, pinwheel pops, marshmallows, and white chocolate shavings. The eatery will also serve red, white, and blue-themed sliders ($24). 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 917-327-8096; sugarfactory.com.



Tap 42. At each of its Miami locations, Tap 42 will be throwing a Fourth of July brunch with favorites like chicken and waffles or steak and eggs, along with bottomless CBD-infused gin and chronic, frozé, mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridian beer. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several locations; tap.42.com.

Verde. The Pérez Art Museum Miami's waterfront restaurant and bar will celebrate the Fourth of July with a rosé, white, and blue family-friendly night. Guests at Verde will be able to enjoy a fireworks show alongside Biscayne Bay, as well as late-night access to the galleries, live music, and 20 percent off on all purchases made at the museum's store for museum members. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-8282; pam.org.

EXPAND Wagyu burger at Villa Azur. Villa Azur

Villa Azur. Find Fourth of July barbecue classics with a French twist at the South Beach restaurant, including a wagyu hot dog with hot mustard and zucchini-mint slaw on a baguette bun; lamb merguez sausage roll with harissa on a pita wrap with feta cheese poutine fries; and a berry icebox cake made with sponge, strawberries, blueberries and lemon cream. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.