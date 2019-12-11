The Stories That Shaped Miami's Culinary Community in 2019

Miami is a city steeped in colorful stories, balmy weather, and rich culture. People from all walks of life come to live in our neighborhoods and play on our beaches.

And, like any world class city, people come to fall in love with our food and the people who make it. Each dish consumed and daiquiri enjoyed comes with the story of the person behind it.

This year, the culinary community celebrated and mourned.

From the death of a beloved fixture in Miami's food scene to the elation of worldwide recognition for a bartender who serves as a mentor to many in the community, these are the story threads that wave the fabric of the culinary community in Miami.

Relax, pour a cafecito and dig into the stories that shaped Miami's food scene in 2019.

Celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffmann (second from left) has raised over $88,000 through GoFundMe for the Bahamas. Photo courtesy of Ingrid Hoffmann

Miami's Culinary Community Helps Bahamas Post-Dorian.With a top wind speed of 183 mph, Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas, devastating Great Abaco, Grand Bahama, and other nearby islands. Just 24 hours after the storm passed, chef Ingrid Hoffmann touched down in the town of Marsh Harbour with a team of medical professionals to bring aid and supplies to the people left injured, hungry, and homeless. Just 133 miles away, chef Karla Hoyos assembled thousands of sandwicheas part of Jose Andrés' World Central Kitchen. These acts of kindness were mirrored back in the United States, as Miami's restaurants rushed to hold fundraisers and donation drives. Local breweries collaborated on special beers, with proceeds benefiting the Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and others. Once again, Miami's hospitality community gathered together to help its neighbors.

Joey Cancel

La Placita's Flag. When chef Jose Mendin and TV personality Julian Gil decided to open La Placita, they wanted to celebrate the culture of Puerto Rico through food, music, and art. The restaurant's partners commissioned artist Hector Collazo Hernandez to paint a rendition of the Puerto Rican flag on the building's façade. The three-story mural was painted in one day, with the restaurant partners obtaining an event permit to turn the live-painting into a block party. The flag quickly became a highly Instagrammable moment, with people driving to Miami's MiMo neighborhood to take a selfie to show their Puerto Rican pride. The City of Miami, however, cited the partners for not going through the Historical and Environmental Preservation Board, requesting the mural be painted over. Over 100,000 people signed a petition demanding the flag stay. The flag still stands, with people stopping to take a picture of the proud mural before indulging in a big plate of mofongo at the restaurant.

William Crandall Photo courtesy of Papi Steak

Will Crandall's Redemption. This past May, chef William Crandall resigned from his chef de cuisine position at Stripsteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach after New Times reported he was spotted wearing Proud Boys gear. The Miami culinary community was shocked and divided over the news of Crandall, who was known as a talented chef and a family man. Crandall reached out to restaurateur and nightlife mogul David Grutman, who hired him as the lead chef at Papi Steak. Grutman says. "For him to have the courage to message me knowing I have a club at the Fontainebleau must've taken a lot. And I think a lot of problems we have in this world come from people not knowing each other, so I wanted to give him a chance to know a couple of Jewish guys."

At the counter of Enriqueta's Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Farewell to Jose Pla. In September, Miami said farewell to Jose Luis Pla Elias, proprietor of Miami's most beloved sandwich shop. The 70-year-old passed away after several years of illness, surrounded by loved ones. Pla purchased the iconic sandwich shop in 2000 for his two daughters — Leidys and Belkis — and himself to run. As owner/operator, the senior Pla could frequently be found at the register, chatting with the cross-section of locals who frequented the place. The cafe goes on with his daughters in the lead, even as the neighborhood continues to evolve with high-rise condos sprouting up all around the tiny cafe.

EXPAND Julio Cabrera Photo by Anthony Nader / 52 Chefs

Julio Cabrera is Bartender of the Year. At the annual Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards in New Orleans, the world found out what Miami has known all along — that Julio Cabrera is bartender of the year. Cabrera, a partner at Cafe La Trova, has made a lifelong commitment of bringing style and sophistication to the role of bartender. Cabrera's talents as a cantinero are on display most evenings at his Little Havana restaurant, but Cabrera's light shines through in his passion and through mentoring a new generation of bar professionals.

EXPAND Daniella Mía

Trader Joe's South Beach. For years, it was a rumor. Then, the rumor was substantiated. Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, Trader Joe's opened a location in South Beach this past August. The tropical-themed grocer was an instant hit with Miami beach residents who could now shop for Speculoos Cookie Butter and Two-Buck Chuck in their own neighborhood. When visiting, be sure to check out the Art Deco-themed murals that mix historic landmarks with store products: For example, a Lummus Park-inspired "Hummus Park" mural hangs above the appetizer section, and a painting of cheese hotels like "Stilton" and "Pesto Place" mirrors Ocean Drive's thoroughfare.

Gloria Estefan, Athena Dion, Ana Navarro, and Emilio Estefan at R House. Courtesy of R House

Gloria Estefan and Ana Navarro Dance the Conga at Drag Brunch. Once in a while, something happens in Miami that's so Miami it makes Miami Vice look like it was shot in Wisconsin. That moment occurred when Gloria Estefan joined her good friend Ana Navarro in a rousing conga line. That in itself would be a golden moment, but to put it over the top, they were joined by drag performer Athena Dion, dressed as Estefan to Estefan's hit Conga! Somewhere, in that moment, the fabric of time itself ripped open and Don Johnson — clad in a white suit, rode a flamingo over a pastel-hued rainbow.

Wynwood Yard Closes. The Wynwood Yard reflected the neighborhood in which it resided: a scrappy yet artistic meeting place formed by art, food, music, and passion. This past May, the Yard closed to make way for a mixed-use complex called Wynwood Green. Della Heiman, founder of this urban oasis, said of the Yard's planned departure. "It's going to be sad, thinking of it not being here, but everything has its time and place, and it's the right time to close this door and open a different one." Though Heiman is opening the Doral Yard in the coming months, the closure of Wynwood Yard was a blow to a neighborhood that is slowly losing the bohemian charm that put it on the map in the first place.

Watermelon salad at Le Jardinier. Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Joël Robuchon's Legacy Lives On. Four years ago, Joël Robuchon announced he would open a restaurant in the Design District. Half a deacade later, Robuchon opened two restaurants. Sadly, the master chef passed away at the age of 73, just months before the opening of the two Miami eateries. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon along with a new concept by Robuchon protégé, Alain Verzeroli, Le Jardinier, opened in August. Though Robuchon is no longer at the helm, Christophe Bellanca, culinary director for Joël Robuchon USA, says the chef's name must go forward. In a New Times interview, Bellanca said, "Mr. Robuchon left us almost exactly one year ago. This is going to be the first restaurant after he passed, and the team and myself think about that every day. We need to respect Mr. Robuchon's legacy, and this is very important. We pay attention to every detail."

Nusret Gökçe, AKA Salt Bae Twitter

Salt Bae. It looks like Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, might just get an annual spot on our yearly wrap up of stories. Last year, Salt Bae outraged Miami's Venezuelan community by serving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores at his Istanbul eatery. In January, a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) claimed he didn't want to see any female servers on the floor of his Brickell restaurant while he was in town. Compere also filed a lawsuit this month alleging the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay workers legal wages and tips. In August of this year, a federal judged ruled that the wage lawsuit can be classified as a class action lawsuit, with at least 100 workers to sign on to the suit. A trial has been set for June 8, 2020, which means Salt Bae could very well make next year's list.

Dive into Miami's culinary scene. Photo by Michael Campina

Required Eating. For decades, New Times has been dedicated to bringing Miami engaging food coverage, but this year our editorial staff put our heads together to come up with "Required Eating:100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without". We feel it's an important look at the eateries that define as as a city. On the list you'll find burger joints, sandwich shops, and date night ideas. Restaurants are where we break bread with friends, relax after a hard day, and celebrate life's victories both large and small. Since this is the time for planning New Year's resolutions, why not make yours a goal to try every restaurant on the list?