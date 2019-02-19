Watch Gloria Estefan and Ana Navarro Dance the Conga with Drag Queens at R House

Every once in a while, there's a moment so Miami that it seems as though the earth will shatter and a flock of neon pink flamingos will fly from its glitter-filled core.

This past Sunday, worlds collided in some alternative universe when Ana Navarro, Gloria Estefan, and Emilio Estefan danced the conga with a group of drag queens while Miami Sound Machine's 1985 hit, Conga played.

Continue Reading

Navarro was celebrating her upcoming marriage to Al Cardenas at R House Wynwood's drag brunch, which is fast becoming the place to view celebrities downing mimosas. Padma Lakshmi partied at the combination restaurant and art gallery space last month.

Navarro, who requested several numbers for the drag queens to perform including Proud Mary (performed by Asheeria Pryce), Bodak Yellow (performed by Malayah Damore) You're The One That I Want (performed by Athena Dion and TP Lords), was surprised by the Estefans, who showed up to wish the bride well.

Navarro, the Republican strategist and commentator who is famously opposed to Trump's border wall and anti-immigration stance, forgot politics for the afternoon. Instead, she danced in a conga line, led by drag show hostess, Athena Dion, with the Estefans. In the past, Gloria Estefan has been quoted as saying she's not affiliated with Republicans or Democrats. In 2010, the Estefans got heat from some members of Miami's Cuban-American community for hosting an Obama fundraiser at their Star Island home.

The Estefans and Navarro were also treated to an impromptu dance by R House's most energetic server, Alibal Castillo, who performed to Estefan's Dr. Beat.

Drag performer, Athena Dion, said that the afternoon came about after Ana Navarro's sister called asking whether a drag brunch would be a fun alternative to a more traditional garden party setting for the political pundit's soiree. Dion's response? "You don't know you need a drag queen at a party until you have a drag queen at your party!" Dion said that, although she knew of Navarro's party, she was shocked and thrilled by Gloria Estefan's appearance. "She's the patron saint of every Miami drag queen."

Dion, dressed as Gloria Estefan, introduced Navarro as "the realest bitch on TV". She said that the bride-to-be had a hand in initiating the celebrity-studded conga line. "For my finale, I came out and did Conga. Ana is telling me to grab Emilio [Estefan] and Gloria grabs him and the entire restaurant jumps up to dance with drag queen Gloria and real Gloria."

A Miami moment, to be sure. Cue the neon flamingos.

R House. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.