An aerial view of houses in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Photo by Adam Stanton / U.S. Coast Guard

Miami Restaurants and Bars Help the Bahamas Post-Dorian With Fundraisers, Supply Drives

It's only been a few days since Hurricane Dorian ravaged Miami's neighbor, but relief efforts are in full force to help out the Bahamas. Chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen landed in Nassau in anticipation of the storm, setting up an operation to feed people on the islands most in need. The celebrity chef posted a map on Instagram, listing over a dozen kitchens where his team would be preparing meals. Andres, who assured his fans that he was not in the direct path of the storm, did issue the following word in case of a change in plans. " If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans!." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Andres (@chefjoseandres) on Sep 1, 2019 at 10:04am PDT Related Stories South Florida Breweries Help Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts for the Bahamas

Bahamians Crowdsource Social Media to Find Relatives After Hurricane Dorian Food Network and Telemundo celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffman has organized a group of airplane pilots and, along with Air Ambulance, is providing services that bring supplies ans medical help to the Bahamas and also gets first responders and people with emergency needs to Miami from the islands. To contact Hoffman, email Contact@IngridHoffmann.com. Finally, Bravo celebrity and Skinny Girl mogul, Betthany Frankel is coordinating efforts through her bStrong organization. Right now, bStrong is collecting supplies at multiple locations in Miami-Dade including Aventura Mall and Sacred Space Warehouse (details below). Frankel's bStrong is working with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). All funds donated to GEM through the bstrong partnership are restricted to the distribution and logistics of purchasing and delivering disaster relief supplies and gift cards to affected populations. 100% of bstrong donations go directly to helping individuals in disaster affected areas with no administrative or overhead expenses withdrawn. GEM is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing emergency disaster relief. Miami area restaurants and bars are taking a cue from the James Beard winner and Nobel Prize nominee by hosting fundraisers and supply drives. Here is a list of restaurants, bars, and hotels that are helping the efforts to help the people of the Bahamas recover. If you are from a brewery, bar, or restaurant that's organizing any fundraising activity or supply drive, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com with details. This list will be updated with further information. Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-935-1110

aventuramall.com

The mall is helping the people of the Bahamas with donations. The mall is working directly with bStrong and Global Empowerment Mission, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency aid to those struck by tragedy. The GEM network, partners and teams are now in full operation assisting in the Northwest Bahamas, specifically Abaco and Freeport. Here is a list of drop off times and locations at the mall:

Curbside valet adjacent to Aventura Slide Tower (Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.).

Visitor’s Center: Inside Lower Level near Bloomingdale’s (Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.). B.C. Cafe

4801 S University Dr, Davie

bctacos.com/cafe



All weekend log, the cafe is donating a portion of sales to the relief efforts.

Bar Nancy

2007 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-397-8971

nancy305.com



The people at Bar Nancy have secured direct access to planes and ships that will delivering supplies to the Bahamas next week. Bring your donations through Sunday, September 8 at 8 p.m. to get on that first shipment. Recommended items include water, canned food, toiletries, first aid supplies, bleach, disposable gloves, tarps for roofs, insect repellent, portable stoves, baby food, and baby diapers. Donations will be ongoing and the next shipment date will be announced shortly. In addition, the bar is also planning a benefit concert with four banes, burlsque, and comedy on September 22. Details to follow.

Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St., Miami

305-808-5555

batchmiami.com



Bring donations by Batch any Tuesday between 5 to 8 p.m. during the Rotary Club weekly meeting and received a complimentary cocktail.

Broken Shaker

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

305-531-2727

freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker



In Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7 all daily punch sales will be donated to the All Day Foundation's fundraising efforts for the Bahamas.

The Butcher Shop

165 NW 23rd St., Miami

butchershopbeergarden.com



The Butcher Shop in Wynwood is giving away one free pint of Funky Buddha to anyone who drops off supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant

12950 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami

305-892-2812

captainjimsmiami.com



All week, Captain Jim's is collecting the following items to donate to Bahamas relief efforts. Supplies requested include baby formula, batteries, canned goods, can openers, first aid items, flashlights, mosquito spray, small generators, sunscreen, and water. Donate and receive 15% off your check.

Clevelander

1020 Ocean Dr.,Miami Beach

305-532-4006

clevelander.com



On Friday, September 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Clevelander hosts a fundraiser with $25 admission going to Alison Thompson's Third Wave Volunteers.

Gatsby's Joint

2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-332-2125

gatsbysjoint.com



Come on Serpbember 9 to 11 from 5 p.m. to midnight and enjoy happy hour prices and food specials with 15% of proceeds going to neighborsfneighbors.org for hurricane relief efforts.

M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom

980 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton

561-379-9964

meateatery.com



on Saturday, September 7, M.E.A.T. will host a fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. with food and drink, exotic cars, entertainment, bikini models, and raffles. For information, email deesurico@gmail.com

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

8870 Bird Rd., Miami

305-223-6656

mojodonuts.com



The Westchester location will host a supply drive, starting next week.

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com



Join owners Ani Meinhold and Cesar Zapata Sunda, September 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. to celebrate Phuc Yea's third anniversary with a fundraising component. In addition to food and drink from Phuc Yea, La Placita, Ms. Cheezious, and Cindy Lou’s Cookies will have manned concession stands in the garden level alongside a rose and spritz bar. Featuring Bacardi Brands, complimentary cocktails will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. in the garden as well, along with drink specials all night long throughout the restaurant. Some proceeds from the party will go toward Hurricane Dorian disaster relief.

Red the Steakhouse

119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

redthesteakhouse.com



Chef Peter Vauthy and his team at Red will donate 5 percent of proceeds of all steak and wine sales to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen. Chef Vauthy said the program will be backtracked to include all checks from September 1 through the announcement and will continue through the entire month of September. If you can't make it to Red, chef Vauthy urges you to donate directly to World Central Kitchen at wck.org.

Sacred Space Warehouse

340 NE 59th Terr., Miami



Drop off supplies. Sacred Space Warehouse is working with bStrong and Global Empowerment Mission, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency aid to those struck by tragedy. The GEM network, partners and teams are now in full operation assisting in the Northwest Bahamas, specifically Abaco and Freeport.

Sanguich de Miami

2057 SW Eighth St., Miami

sanguichdemiami.com



Donate supplies to the Bahamas relief efforts and receive a free order of chicharones or croquetas through September 7. Supplies requested include baby formula, batteries, canned goods, can openers, first aid items, flashlights, mosquito spray, small generators, sunscreen, and water.

Tap 42

Multiple locations

tap42.com



Starting Friday, September 6, all Tap 42 locations, including Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Midtown Miami, and Coral Gables, will be offering a specialty cocktail to benefit people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The Rum Relief features Bacardi Light, pineapple, peach, lime, Angostura bitters, and a Bacardi Cuatro Anejo floater. The drink costs $10 with $5 for every Rum Relief sold donated to the Bahamas Red Cross.

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

954-353-3193

tarponriverbrewing.com



Tarpon River Brewing is partnering with a local disaster relief organization, Hope 4 Hope Town, and will be hosting a Bahamas Relief Benefit Concert this Sunday, September 8th from 1 to 7 p.m. Entry is free and guests can enjoy Tarpon craft beer, BBQ, and live performances from local musical acts such as Shane Duncan Band, Ashley Reda, and Christopher Ament. A portion of the beer sales from the event will go towards Hope 4 Hope Town.

Urbanica the Meridian Hotel and Minibar

418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

305-763-8934

urbanicathehotels.com/the-meridian



Join The Meridian hotel for a Bahamas Hurricane Relief BBQ at The Meridian Hotel tonight, Friday, September 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. The hotel is encouraging locals to drop off a wide range of much needed supplies, from water to dry food, canned food, non perishables, baby food, diapers, formula, tarps, first aid kits, batteries and more! Urbanica will be matching supplies brought in and guests will receive a Peroni beer on the house. All proceeds will go to Global Empowerment. Mission (GEM).