The Ten Best Steakhouses in Miami

Beyond the latest food trends that’ll eventually come and go — kinda like our beloved Dwyane Wade — a no-fail dish has made us believe in true loyalty and satisfaction, no matter the cost. It’s simplicity at its best — just a good old cut of tender, flavorful steak.

There’s never been a shortage of supply of quality red meat here, but the finest steaks are found inside Miami’s top-of-the-line steakhouses. And for many, steakhouses have become synonymous with surf 'n' turf, whose seafood component is locally sourced from Florida’s fresh waters.

But the focus is on irresistibly juicy steaks, offered in a generous variety of premium cuts, classic filets, and rare chops at restaurants that represent the gold standard for steakhouses. From old-fashioned landmarks to contemporary newcomers, the following ten are the real deal, and the real deal doesn’t come cheap.

Continue Reading

So prepare to spend some serious cash on serious cuts that’ll send your taste buds into overdrive. Miami’s best steakhouses all have one thing in common: They won’t disappoint.

billwisserphoto.com

BLT Prime

4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami

305-591-6606

bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/miami 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami305-591-6606



A slew of steakhouses have prospered in Miami-Dade, but none has captured old money like BLT Prime at the Trump National Doral. Guests get a glimpse of Trump grandeur with BLT’s white walls, leather seats, dark wood, and panoramic views of the Blue Monster golf course through the restaurant's windows. However, the ambiance comes second to its mouthwatering dinner selections. Here, the star of the show is beef served in all cuts and sizes. The tender porterhouse for two (106) — 36 ounces of 28-day dry-aged prime — is a singular BLT Prime experience worth having.

billwisserphoto.com

The Forge

432 W. 41st St., Miami Beach

305-538-8533

theforge.com 432 W. 41st St., Miami Beach305-538-8533



The Forge is part of the all-star lineup of famous restaurants in Miami Beach. Just step inside and you’ll experience fairy-tale dreams come true. Imagine an ethereal mahogany interior, gloriously charred steaks and bone-ins that start at $38, fresh seafood, and a comprehensive wine list that isn’t for the faint of heart. What once began as an actual forge — a blacksmith shop in the Roaring Twenties — the Forge has evolved into a whimsical yet infinitely extravagant restaurant and wine bar that Miamians love.

EXPAND Courtesy of Christy's

Christy's

3101 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-446-1400

christysrestaurants.com 3101 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables305-446-1400



Consistently at its best, this Coral Gables landmark is the place where powerhouses go to eat. After more than three decades, Christy’s continues to follow its basic, two-ingredient formula for success: incredible food and flawless service. Enjoy some of the finest corn-fed, aged Midwestern beef in the 305, but before you cut into your prime rib, porterhouse, filet mignon, or New York strip, take your time savoring Christy’s celebrated caesar salad. The same can be said about the baked Alaska, which is the only way to go for dessert.

EXPAND Dinner at Bourbon Steak. Courtesy of Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6600

michaelmina.net/restaurants/miami-st-pete/bourbon-miami 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura786-279-6600



Experience the masterful culinary style of Michelin-starred restaurateur Michael Mina at his award-winning steakhouse in Aventura. Situated inside the lush Turnberry Isle Resort, Bourbon Steak is nationally recognized for its premier cuts of prime beef grilled over wood, complemented by savory lobster potpie and the best truffle mac 'n' cheese you’ve ever tasted. A carefully cultivated wine list of more than 500 selections features everything from superb reds to rosé, and they pair perfectly with the contemporary tastes of each dish.

Photo by Gary James / Courtesy of Carma PR

Prime One Twelve

112 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-8112

mylesrestaurantgroup.com 112 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-532-8112



South Beach is home to a number of hip neighborhood joints, but Prime One Twelve continues to draw the see-and-be-seen crowd. Upscale locals and big spenders from afar (making reservations far in advance) flock to this upbeat hub for its take on reconsidered classics. Start with the Prime steak tartare ($25) or jumbo lump crabcakes ($23) before diving into the real meat. All beef is USDA Prime and dry-aged from 21 to 28 days and arrives at your table rich in taste and cooked to your specifications.

Photo by Andrew Meade

Meat Market

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-532-0088

meatmarket.net 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach305-532-0088



Sexy and sophisticated, this Lincoln Road hot spot redefines the classic steakhouse archetype as a glamorous meat emporium. Though Meat Market’s extensive wine list, cocktail menu, appetizers, seafoods, and side items are worth trying, the impressive cuts of meat are a must. That includes the perfectly charred dry-aged New York steak and the reserve cut of picture-perfect A5 Kobe tenderloin. Prepare to shell out big bucks for these gold-standard show-stoppers, but every bite is worth the splurge.

billwisserphoto.com

Quality Meats

1501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-340-3333

qualitymeatsmiami.com 1501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-340-3333



With a name like Quality Meats, this place serves nothing short of the highest caliber of meat. You can rest assured knowing you’re dining under steakhouse royalty. This New York import is the brainchild of father-son duo Alan and Michael Stillman. Fun fact: Alan founded the first Smith & Wollensky in the late 1970s. The restaurant offers a menu packed with large cuts of cured, smoked, and dry-aged beef that complement favorite New York sides such as corn crème brûlée and broccoli 'n' Cheetos. Ah, there’s never been a restaurant name so fitting.

billwisserphoto.com

Edge Steak & Bar

1435 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-381-3190

edgesteakandbar.com 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami305-381-3190



A can’t-beat trio of charm, quality, and fair prices makes this Four Seasons eatery a no-brainer when it comes to selecting the best steakhouses in Miami. Here, the portions are lighter but equally tasty and filling. Try the quintessential Latin cut of churrasco steak for $38 or the grass-fed New York strip for $32. Either way, you’re getting your choice of sauces and fresh farm-to-table accompaniments. Plus, the seafood options that range from mahi-mahi to Florida snapper are sourced from locals water. Luxe yet laid-back, this steakhouse gives Miami the edge it’s been missing.

Courtesy of Red the Steakhouse

Red the Steakhouse

119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

redthesteakhouse.com 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach305-534-3688



Red the Steakhouse’s primary reason for existence is to bring some of the best USDA Prime-age-certified Angus beef steaks to Miami diners with big appetites and even bigger bank accounts. Choose from signature cuts, prime steaks, and bone-in selections of the most excellent quality or opt for nonsteak items such as bucatini and meatballs, featuring chef Peter Vauthy’s signature “red lead” sauce; a monstrous red Alaskan king crab; and creamy lobster mac 'n' cheese. The cheapest options on the menu are desserts, which range from $9 to $16. End your evening with molten chocolate cake or crème brulée to complete the true Red experience.

billwisserphoto.com

Stripsteak by Michael Mina

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-4780

michaelmina.net/restaurants/miami-st-pete/stripsteak 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-674-4780



Stripsteak outpost, located inside the Fontainebleau, follows the original award-winning Las Vegas restaurant’s footsteps and has quickly become a hit in Miami. The restaurant's famed eight-ounce filet mignon ($45) makes even the timidest carnivore lick his knife, fork, and fingers clean, and the fine A5 Wagyu strip loin, flown in from Miyazaki, Japan, has received rave reviews. So indulge in a variety of top-of-the-line cuts of steak and sea fare, locally caught by the resort’s charter boat BleauFish, with flavors as strong as the execution at this dynamic steakhouse fit for today’s most adventuresome eaters.