New Rooftop Bar the Nest Perches Atop South Beach

Perched atop South Beach’s Lincoln Road is the Nest, a rooftop bar accessible only through a secret elevator inside the Lincoln Eatery.

Once upstairs, guests will find giant birdcages, whimsical pillows, and funky decor. The outdoor lounge offers decorative mood lighting composed of string lights, candles, and antique lanterns. A mural painted by local artists FL.Mingo, Z’Florist, and Marcus Blake is a large focal point aside from the Miami Beach skyline.

The 3,320-square-foot space is a collaboration among several well-known Miami hospitality veterans, including Alan Roth, who says, “The Nest was created for Miami, offering a place that makes locals feel like they are cocktailing in their own backyard.” The lush greenery and teak lounge furniture help to give the rooftop a backyard vibe.

The Nest will offer “spontaneous activations” that will happen randomly and include anything from a contortionist performance to rollerskating servers passing out shots. Another fun activation will involve themed cocktail carts, each with a special twist, roaming the space.

In the near future, the Nest plans to host weekly wellness nights during sunset hours and a rooftop dining series presenting various chefs, including but not limited to those found at the Lincoln Eatery. The venue will also host movie nights and broadcast sporting events — including the upcoming Super Bowl — on its large screen.

"Lucky Hour" — the Nest's version of happy hour — will offer rotating drink specials from 5 to 7 p.m. The Nest’s cocktail menu lists several specialty drinks, including Bird in the Hand ($11), made with reposado tequila, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, Q Grapefruit Soda, and fresh lime; and the Nest Gin and Tonic ($11), crafted with Bombay Sapphire Gin, East Imperial Yuzu Tonic, and smoked cinnamon bitters.

The Nest doesn't have a kitchen, but guests are welcome to place orders downstairs at any of the 13 concepts inside the Lincoln Eatery and take their food to the rooftop. Eventually, the Nest will offer an iPad ordering system that will allow guests to request food from downstairs without leaving the comfort of their seat. Necessary Purveyor, one of the Lincoln Eatery concepts, will soon launch an oyster-shucking cart decorated by local artists to match the Nest’s decor.

Right now, the Nest is open only Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to midnight. A public grand-opening party is set for February 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The Nest. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.