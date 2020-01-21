 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Nest rooftop in South BeachEXPAND
The Nest rooftop in South Beach
Courtesy of the Nest

New Rooftop Bar the Nest Perches Atop South Beach

Amber Love Bond | January 21, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Perched atop South Beach’s Lincoln Road is the Nest, a rooftop bar accessible only through a secret elevator inside the Lincoln Eatery.

Once upstairs, guests will find giant birdcages, whimsical pillows, and funky decor. The outdoor lounge offers decorative mood lighting composed of string lights, candles, and antique lanterns. A mural painted by local artists FL.Mingo, Z’Florist, and Marcus Blake is a large focal point aside from the Miami Beach skyline.

The 3,320-square-foot space is a collaboration among several well-known Miami hospitality veterans, including Alan Roth, who says, “The Nest was created for Miami, offering a place that makes locals feel like they are cocktailing in their own backyard.” The lush greenery and teak lounge furniture help to give the rooftop a backyard vibe.

Related Stories

The Nest will offer “spontaneous activations” that will happen randomly and include anything from a contortionist performance to rollerskating servers passing out shots. Another fun activation will involve themed cocktail carts, each with a special twist, roaming the space.

In the near future, the Nest plans to host weekly wellness nights during sunset hours and a rooftop dining series presenting various chefs, including but not limited to those found at the Lincoln Eatery. The venue will also host movie nights and broadcast sporting events — including the upcoming Super Bowl — on its large screen.

"Lucky Hour" — the Nest's version of happy hour — will offer rotating drink specials from 5 to 7 p.m. The Nest’s cocktail menu lists several specialty drinks, including Bird in the Hand ($11), made with reposado tequila, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, Q Grapefruit Soda, and fresh lime; and the Nest Gin and Tonic ($11), crafted with Bombay Sapphire Gin, East Imperial Yuzu Tonic, and smoked cinnamon bitters.

The Nest doesn't have a kitchen, but guests are welcome to place orders downstairs at any of the 13 concepts inside the Lincoln Eatery and take their food to the rooftop. Eventually, the Nest will offer an iPad ordering system that will allow guests to request food from downstairs without leaving the comfort of their seat. Necessary Purveyor, one of the Lincoln Eatery concepts, will soon launch an oyster-shucking cart decorated by local artists to match the Nest’s decor.

Right now, the Nest is open only Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to midnight. A public grand-opening party is set for February 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The Nest. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.

 
Amber Love Bond is a Miami native whose love of food launched a unexpected writing career. You'll usually find her somewhere delicious with her laptop in tow and a cocktail in hand.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >