Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest to Return at New Location in 2022

July 20, 2021 9:00AM

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a lineup that includes chef-driven dinners and cooking classes.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a lineup that includes chef-driven dinners and cooking classes. Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
click to enlarge The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a lineup that includes chef-driven dinners and cooking classes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a lineup that includes chef-driven dinners and cooking classes.
Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
Broward County’s signature food event, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest, recently announced its 2022 dates — along with a new, oceanfront location and a lineup of new events.

The event, which celebrates the Broward food, wine, craft beer, and spirits scene at unique venues across the county, is set to take place Monday, January 10, through Sunday, January 16, at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Event cofounders Kate Reed and Phil Marro say they dreamed up the event in 2017 to spotlight Broward County's growing food scene.

"We didn't feel like there was enough attention on Broward as a culinary destination," Reed tells New Times. "We wanted an event that would highlight the local chefs and restaurants people may not have known about."

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Though they were eager to build on the momentum of the event's debut in 2019, Reed and Marro had to pause in 2020 because of the pandemic. They hosted a reimagined festival week this past March, offering guests a series of small, socially distanced dinners across Broward. The unexpected success of the pandemic-themed event prompted the duo to consider adding a permanent dinner series while putting together the next fest.

"In its first two years, the festival achieved its mission, welcoming visitors from more than 25 different states and more than five countries," says Reed. "After the pandemic, we were able to pivot and stay relevant with our visual cooking demonstrations in 2020 and the dinner series in 2021. We were lucky to keep our momentum going, and the announcements for the upcoming 2022 festival are very exciting for us."

Next year's festival will introduce a new signature event: the VIP Poolside BBQ Battle at Hyatt Centric Las Olas. The event will feature a lineup of local chefs who'll join Master Chef season seven winner Shaun O’Neale and Chopped champion Ed Randolph from New York's Handsome Devil BBQ. An evening of drinks, barbecue-themed bites, and competition will include a silent auction of memorabilia, with proceeds benefitting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

There'll also be an expanded series of educational, chef-driven food and beverage classes. Details, including ticket availability and sponsorship partners, will be announced this fall.

"Adding the chef-driven dining series to the 2022 festival was an easy decision for us,” Marro says. "After selling out all our chef dinners in 2021, it became apparent that there is a local demand for these types of events — and there is certainly no shortage of creative restaurant partners."

The new additions will join the festival's already popular "Cocktail Confidential," a spirit-focused event that will feature three signature cocktails crafted by a master mixologist with light bites prepared by TRP Taste’s culinary team (Wednesday, January 12); the Grand Tasting, featuring food and beverage tastings from more than 20 restaurants, along with cooking demonstrations and live music (Saturday, January 15); and Family Day, a free event featuring kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and cocktail bars (Sunday, January 15).

Later this month, the festival hosts a "Christmas in July" toy drive at Cali Coffee (2650 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood). The drive will benefit patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the drive-through, and guests who donate will receive a $1 discount card to apply toward any Cali Coffee drink.

Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. January 10-16, 2022, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. For ticket information and a complete schedule of events, visit gflfoodwine.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Live From Miami

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation