 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
The Five Best Brunches to Try in Wynwood
Courtesy of Morgans Restaurant

The Five Best Brunches to Try in Wynwood

Clarissa Buch | November 30, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

In the past five years, Wynwood has become one of Miami's leading restaurant destinations. From upscale sit-down experiences and outdoor hangouts, to hole-in-the-wall burger joints and dessert spots slinging pie, to ice cream, and doughnuts, it's easy to find a place to dine.

Luckily, many Wynwood restaurants open their doors early on the weekends to serve eggs, pancakes, and bottomless cocktails. If you're looking for a place to brunch this weekend, here are the five best options.

Related Stories

The Five Best Brunches to Try in WynwoodEXPAND
Courtesy of R House

1. R House. The Wynwood restaurant's popular Sunday drag brunch recently extended to Saturday as well. On either day, savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Brunch packages start at $40.

Platano maduro pancakes.
Platano maduro pancakes.
Photo by Tracey Borrow

2. Three. Norman Van Aken's restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, Three, features a recently launched Sunday jazz brunch. Here, sip a classic cocktail and munch on savory bites such as platano maduro pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, and huevos rancheros Miami-style. As you dine, enjoy gypsy Latin jazz music by Miami-based band Tamboka. Plates average $12 to $20. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Five Best Brunches to Try in Wynwood
billwisserphoto.com

3. Kyu. The Asian-inspired eatery, showcasing a wood-fired grill, opens at 11 a.m. each Sunday, the earliest start time all week. In addition to the full lunch menu, the restaurant features a line-up of "breakfasty" items, including crispy banana and bourbon French toast, eggs Benedict with crispy pork belly and yuzu hollandaise, buttermilk pancakes with local fruits, and steak and eggs with fire-roasted kimchee. Besides brunch plates and regular menu items, there's also a "liquid benefits" section featuring mimosas and bellinis, bottomless rosé, and kimchee bloody marys. Items average $10 to $15. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Five Best Brunches to Try in Wynwood
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

4. Beaker & Gray. During Beaker & Gray's brunch, America's favorite meal is revamped into crave-worthy, photogenic bites. Many of the plates, though not overly large, are rich in taste. Standouts include the cheeseburger hash, smothered in a light ají amarillo sauce with egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper; the wagyu burger, with pickled cucumber, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli; the waffle panini, filled with pork rillette, gruyere, and maple mustard; and bourbon caramel sticky buns. If you've got room, order the dulce de leche milkshake, too. Items average $15. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Five Best Brunches to Try in WynwoodEXPAND
Photo via Morgans Restaurant

5. Morgans Restaurant. Not much has changed since Morgans Restaurant opened nearly a decade ago, whipping up gooey grilled cheese sandwiches and sweet hotcakes. Over time, the neighborhood staple has become a mecca for anyone craving a breakfast-lunch fusion. Today the restaurant serves brunch all day seven days a week. Highlights include the Benedict burger, where a thick patty is topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, along with a choice of ham or spinach; the brioche French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup; and raspberry flat cakes, pancakes, and waffles, which can be served with chicken, berries and cream, banana slices and caramel, or ice cream. Plates average $10 to $20. 28 NE 29th St., Miami; 305-573-9678; themorgansrestaurant.com. Open 8 a.m. daily.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: