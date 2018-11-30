The Five Best Brunches to Try in Wynwood

In the past five years, Wynwood has become one of Miami's leading restaurant destinations. From upscale sit-down experiences and outdoor hangouts, to hole-in-the-wall burger joints and dessert spots slinging pie, to ice cream, and doughnuts, it's easy to find a place to dine.

Luckily, many Wynwood restaurants open their doors early on the weekends to serve eggs, pancakes, and bottomless cocktails. If you're looking for a place to brunch this weekend, here are the five best options.

EXPAND Courtesy of R House

1. R House. The Wynwood restaurant's popular Sunday drag brunch recently extended to Saturday as well. On either day, savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Brunch packages start at $40.

Platano maduro pancakes. Photo by Tracey Borrow

2. Three. Norman Van Aken's restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, Three, features a recently launched Sunday jazz brunch. Here, sip a classic cocktail and munch on savory bites such as platano maduro pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, and huevos rancheros Miami-style. As you dine, enjoy gypsy Latin jazz music by Miami-based band Tamboka. Plates average $12 to $20. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

billwisserphoto.com

3. Kyu. The Asian-inspired eatery, showcasing a wood-fired grill, opens at 11 a.m. each Sunday, the earliest start time all week. In addition to the full lunch menu, the restaurant features a line-up of "breakfasty" items, including crispy banana and bourbon French toast, eggs Benedict with crispy pork belly and yuzu hollandaise, buttermilk pancakes with local fruits, and steak and eggs with fire-roasted kimchee. Besides brunch plates and regular menu items, there's also a "liquid benefits" section featuring mimosas and bellinis, bottomless rosé, and kimchee bloody marys. Items average $10 to $15. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

4. Beaker & Gray. During Beaker & Gray's brunch, America's favorite meal is revamped into crave-worthy, photogenic bites. Many of the plates, though not overly large, are rich in taste. Standouts include the cheeseburger hash, smothered in a light ají amarillo sauce with egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper; the wagyu burger, with pickled cucumber, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli; the waffle panini, filled with pork rillette, gruyere, and maple mustard; and bourbon caramel sticky buns. If you've got room, order the dulce de leche milkshake, too. Items average $15. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Photo via Morgans Restaurant

5. Morgans Restaurant. Not much has changed since Morgans Restaurant opened nearly a decade ago, whipping up gooey grilled cheese sandwiches and sweet hotcakes. Over time, the neighborhood staple has become a mecca for anyone craving a breakfast-lunch fusion. Today the restaurant serves brunch all day seven days a week. Highlights include the Benedict burger, where a thick patty is topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, along with a choice of ham or spinach; the brioche French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup; and raspberry flat cakes, pancakes, and waffles, which can be served with chicken, berries and cream, banana slices and caramel, or ice cream. Plates average $10 to $20. 28 NE 29th St., Miami; 305-573-9678; themorgansrestaurant.com. Open 8 a.m. daily.