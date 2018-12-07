The Five Best Brunches in Miami Beach

Miami Beach is a popular place to spend the weekend — especially when it comes to brunch. From reasonably priced à la carte experiences to lavish buffets and spirited parties, this part of town has no shortage of spots ready to pour a mimosa and serve chicken and waffles or vegan banana nut pancakes.

Here are the five best places to brunch the next time you're in Miami Beach.



Fried egg sandwich Courtesy of Malibu Farms

1. Malibu Farm. Since its debut this past April, Malibu Farm has brought a California-cool vibe to the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel. The restaurant is reminiscent of the Pacific Coast town for which it's named — call it upscale beach-shack style. Now it's behind a weekend brunch complete with frosé, breakfast sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas. Try the savory fried-egg sandwich, in which two crisp slices of country-wheat toast come slathered with an oozing egg, Havarti cheese, bacon, and tangy lemon aioli ($16). There's also a breakfast burrito served on a whole-wheat tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and chicken apple sausage. Beat the heat with fresh-pressed kale apple juice, agave lemonade, icy frosé, or unlimited bloody marys (for an additional $25). 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com. Brunch Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Vegan banana nut pancakes Courtesy of Planta

2. Planta. David Grutman's South of Fifth restaurant serves a plant-based brunch on weekends with vegan versions of classics such as a "lox" platter, banana pancakes, and steamed dumplings. Highlights include cauliflower tots with truffled Parmesan; the Frenchie pizza with mushrooms, cashew mozzarella, almond Parmesan, and truffle vinaigrette; a tofu scramble with zucchini cream, charred tomatoes, and shoots; avocado toast with filone bread, pickles, olive oil, lemon, and Maldon sea salt; and a "land lox platter" with smoked "salmon" carrots, cashew cream cheese, capers, pickles, and Sullivan Street Bakery sesame bread. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Selection of fresh-baked pastries Courtesy of Habitat at the 1 Hotel

3. Habitat at the 1 Hotel. The newest restaurant by five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin offers a part buffet, part à la carte experience with Mendin's prized comfort food and a cocktail bar where diners can create their own brunch drinks. The indoor-outdoor space, which offers a charming tree-canopied patio, allows guests to leisurely dine while diving into a seemingly endless selection of items. Highlights include eggs Benedict served on a toasted English muffin with Serrano ham and a heap of creamy hollandaise; chilaquiles layered with Korean pulled pork, kimchee, black beans, a fried egg, salsa verde, and a generous drizzle of crema; along with chicken and waffles, shrimp and scallion pancakes, and Parmesan-crusted French toast. Sweets include cinnabaos , a mashup of a cinnamon roll and a bao bun; a rotating doughnut bar; and filled croissants. 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com. Brunch Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $60 per person.

Local lettuce salad Courtesy of Stubborn Seed

4. Stubborn Seed. At Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed, the Top Chef winner offers unique interpretations of traditional brunch favorites. The menu includes several savory dishes, but brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine. Her creations include cracked-pepper biscuits ($7), a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and chai waffles topped with whipped espresso foam ($12). Among the savory items are a bright salad of local greens and aged Parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with a crisp farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny-side-up eggs ($15). In addition, the restaurant recently launched a $25 three-course menu, with items such as buttermilk biscuits, roasted cauliflower, and snickerdoodle cookies. Upgrade to unlimited mimosas or bubbles for $45. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Open-face BLT on toasted country bread Courtesy of Deck Sixteen

5. Deck Sixteen. Take your four-legged friend to Saturday brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach. The indoor/outdoor restaurant offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Plus, next to the restaurant is Wooftop Park, the first rooftop dog park in Miami Beach. Highlights include French toast stuffed with guava and ricotta and showered in coconut rum maple syrup ($12); a brunch burger layered with charred poblano relish, avocado, and a fried egg ($14); and an open-face BLT with turkey and a fried egg on toasted country bread. Plus, sip pup-inspired cocktails such as the Wooftini, the Bark Collins, and the Mutt Mojito. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-7400; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com. Brunch is served Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valet costs $5 with brunch validation.