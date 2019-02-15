The Citadel Opens Tomorrow With 15 Food Concepts

After two years of planning and building, the Citadel, an impressive multi-use space that incorporates a food hall, shopping, entertainment, and office space, is set to open its first phase — the food hall and bar — tomorrow, February 16. In the coming weeks, the Citadel will introduce pop-up shops by local merchants and live entertainment. A rooftop bar will open thereafter.

Unlike some other Miami food halls, the Citadel's space has an industrial-meets-rustic-inn vibe complete with keyhole doors, natural wood, greenery, and exposed pipes. Those aspects make this food hall the most inviting when it comes to decor.