Miami Restaurants Celebrating Thanksgiving Dinner

Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of the show-stopping meals that local restaurants are whipping up?
From traditional spreads to assorted buffets, these dine-out options are among the best in town if you are looking for a low-stress holiday.
Reservations are recommended, and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Adrift Mare
1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131
305-503-6500
adriftmare.com/miami
Chef David Myers will dish out a special Mediterranean-inspired meal for Thanksgiving. The main course choices are roasted lemon chicken or grilled branzino, accompanied by side dishes such as truffle stuffing, crisp potatoes, and maple carrots. For dessert, the restaurant will serve pecan and walnut pie with sourdough ice cream and Basque cheesecake complemented by seasonal fruit compote. Cost is $68 per person. Dinner is served Thursday, November 23, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Byblos
786-864-2990
byblosmiami.com
Byblos will feature a three-course, prix-fixe menu with a special Mediterranean spin. For the first course, guests can choose from roasted red beets with pistachio, caraway, labneh, and barbari bread; a dish of hamachi with jalapeño labneh, sweet red onion, cucumber, and lime; or signature truffle pide topped with buffalo mozzarella, halloumi, and tartufata. A main course of harissa-spiced turkey with pomegranate chutney, brioche pine nut stuffing, and natural jus will be served, along with sides of green beans, whipped sweet potatoes, and sweet jeweled rice. The meal will end with halva parfait, a delicacy combining sesame tuille, white chocolate mousse, and blood-orange gel, or chocolate mousse made with sweet cream, katafi, coffee molasses, and chocolate caramel tuile. Dinner is priced at $75 per person.
49 Collins Ave., Miami
Carbone
305-990-8707
carbonemiami.com
This Thanksgiving, Carbone is offering a four-course, prix-fixe feast with signature dishes that include "Caesar alla ZZ" and Mario's meatballs, followed by glazed turkey breast with a variety of sides. Sweet endings feature pecan pie and lemon cheesecake. Cost is $225 per person. For reservations, reach out to [email protected]. Served from 2 to 9 p.m.
Dirty French
1200 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-990-8707
dirtyfrench.com
Head to this steakhouse in Brickell for a three-course, prix-fixe menu of dishes like tuna tartare, beef carpaccio, and the restaurant's signature turkey feast: a roasted heritage turkey served with four sides. Finish your meal with pecan pie à la mode or creme brulée. Cost is $150 per person. For reservations, email [email protected]. Served from 4 to 9 p.m.
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
Corsair Kitchen & Bar
786-279-6800
marriott.com
Thanksgiving at Corsair starts with butternut squash soup, a kale fall salad, or diver scallops, followed by a main course of roasted turkey breast, frutti di mare pappardelle, butternut squash risotto, or beef filet. For a sweet ending, choose between pumpkin spice cheesecake, winter apple crumb tart, or toasted pecan nut tart. Served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the meal costs $80 per adult and $45 for children under the age of 12.
2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami
Glass & Vine
305-200-5268
glassandvine.com
Glass & Vine will celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a special Jim Beam Caja China cookout. The festive meal will cost $25 per person and features a pig roast and sides, as well as special Jim Beam bourbon cocktails. Served from 3 to 6 p.m.
Isabelle's
3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami (at Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove)
305-644-4675
ritzcarlton.com
Situated in the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Isabelle's is offering a four-course Thanksgiving menu of dishes that include apple and butternut squash soup, brined roasted turkey with accompaniments, and pumpkin praline tart. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly and live music. Dinner costs $125 per adult and $49 per child.
151 NE 41st St., Miami
Le Jardinier
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com
Le Jardinier will serve a Thanksgiving experience, including dishes of golden beets adorned with red beets mostarda, goat cheese, granola, and cocoa nibs; bavette au jus with an array of eggplant variations, broccolini, and mushrooms; and an organic roasted turkey dish, accompanied by a symphony of roasted root vegetables, stuffing, and cranberry. The selection of side dishes includes crisp fried Brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing, and buttery mashed potatoes. For dessert, the restaurant will feature a warm apple tart with frangipane and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Dinner is served from 1 to 9 p.m.
1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
Mamey
305-266-2639
mameymiami.com
Mamey at Thesis Hotel will serve a family-style, prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu of appetizers like farro salad, wahoo crudo cranberry aqua chile, and turkey wings. Main selections are Wampanoag pork chop or turkey remoulade, accompanied by warm cornbread, cranberry compote, garlic creamed spinach, whole roasted sweet potato, and other sides. The sweet ending is carrot cake topped with passion fruit cream cheese glaze. Dinner costs $95 per person and will be served on Thursday, November 23, from 2 to 8 p.m.
MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore
2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami
786-522-6601
marygoldsbrasserie.com
Turkey Day at MaryGold's will be celebrated with a multi-course meal. Guests can choose between appetizers of caesar salad or prawn cocktail, then move on to roasted turkey bread with rosemary with a choice of sides like sourdough and herb stuffing, cranberry and orange peel marmalade, and honey nut squash with smoked pecan praline. The dessert menu will feature key lime MaryGold, carrot cake bread pudding, and a sorbet trio. Dinner costs $55 per person. Reservations are recommended.
920 NW Second Ave. Miami
Red Rooster Overtown
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
Red Rooster's family-style, prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu will begin with two small appetizer options; guests can choose from caesar salad or Marcus' cornbread. For a main course, there will be Cajun smoked turkey breast served with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy or a dish of smothered curry turkey wings with piquillo peppers, callaloo greens, and cassava to pair with sides like Amari's green collards, black seafood rice, or vegetarian field peas. Save room for dessert, as the restaurant will feature Delia's sweet potato pie, blackberries with vanilla buttermilk sauce, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie, a sweet treat of warm bourbon, toffee sauce, and vanilla ice cream. Cost is $85 per adult and $25 per child. Served from noon to 8 p.m.
Sérêvène
1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-636-6440
serevenemiami.com
Sérêvène at Hotel Greystone is serving up a decadent Thanksgiving feast with a turkey dinner, with a twist. The French and Japanese-inspired izakaya's executive chef, Pawan Pinisetti, will serve a festive four-course menu with an optional wine pairing (for an added upcharge). Guests are also encouraged to enhance their dinner with fresh black truffles shaved tableside for an additional $49. Pinisetti will utilize his simplistic approach to prepare dishes like a honey nut squash bisque topped with nutmeg crème, amaretto crumble, and sage beurre noisette; a cranberry kale salad topped with soy ricotta and tossed with a sesame vinaigrette; and a turkey sage roulade served with sofrito-braised greens, wild mushroom bread pudding, turkey velouté, and cranberry coulis. As a grand finale, diners can end the holiday with a wine poached pear topped with ginger spiced crème anglaise and red berry coulis. Note: Hotel Greystone is an adults-only property. Dinner is $109 per person with a $49 wine pairing. Served from 6 to 11 p.m.
162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables
Zucca
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com
For $65 per person, Zucca diners can indulge in a traditional Thanksgiving lunch or dinner feast. The turkey dish comes stuffed with foie gras and is served with apples, raisins, and chestnuts. Side dishes include sautéed wild rice with leeks, butternut squash with truffles, haricot verts with toasted almonds, chestnut puree, turkey gravy with natural jus, and cranberry sauce. Dessert options are warm pecan tart with vanilla ice cream or pumpkin tart with mascarpone ($15 each). The restaurant's regular lunch/dinner a la carte menus will also be available. Served from noon to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.