Miami Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner Takeout

Of course, this is real life, and things don't always end up that way. The turkey doesn't defrost in time, you forgot a few essential ingredients, and half the sides are burnt.
What to do instead? Order a dinner to go from one of these Miami establishments, of course.
With a little planning, you can get anything from a whole roasted turkey or ham to pumpkin pie and all the sides. This list of establishments offers everything you need for a successful dinner — and typically for a better price than if you bought all the ingredients and attempted to prepare the meal yourself.
Here, listed in alphabetical order, are our favorite spots for ordering Thanksgiving dinner to go. Looking for a dine-in option instead? Check out our guide for Miami restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap
Multiple locations
batchsouthernkitchen.com/friedturkeytogo
This Thanksgiving, cater your dinner from Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap locations as the restaurant celebrates its third annual sweet-tea brined, Cajun-fried turkey to-go event, available at both Batch Fort Lauderdale and Batch West Palm locations. The whole turkey package ($270), serves up to 10 guests and includes a whole turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of three sides. The half-turkey package ($185) serves up to six guests and features a half-turkey, served as individual pieces, accompanied by gravy, cranberry sauce, and two sides. Pies, available for $50, include a choice of pumpkin or banana pudding. Customers can also customize a meal with up to six side options, including mashed potatoes, gruyere and sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, and green bean casserole. Order online for pick-up window from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23.
Boston Market
Multiple locations
bostonmarket.com
A complete Thanksgiving meal at Boston Market includes everything you need for a full spread, from spinach-artichoke dip and cracker and vegetable stuffing to mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, and pie. Choose from the restaurant's signature rotisserie chicken, turkey, or honey-glazed ham, all roasted to golden perfection and best when paired with an array of limited-time holiday sides like savory stuffing and cranberry-walnut relish. There is a ten-person minimum for catering packages priced from $13.99 to $18.49 per person. The holiday menu is available November 1 through December 31, 2023. Call 303-317-6900 to order. Boston Market is open on Thanksgiving Day.
Branja
5010 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-765-5555
branjamiami.com
Branja will be offering its "Around the Turkey" menu (4-6 servings) which can be ordered for pick-up up to two days before the holiday. The menu, meant to compliment your Thanksgiving proteins on the holiday table, includes its "Breaking Bread" with four different dips (skordelia, matbucha, tahini, and zaatar salsa), polenta (truffle, leeks, and Parmesan), rire roasted eggplant, and the restaurant’s signature cabbage served with creme fraiche. Also available for pick-up is the "Around the Turkey" kit which includes homemade turkey seasoning, mango amba glaze (to coat your turkey with at home), tamarind sauce (gravy style), and papaya compote (cranberry sauce style). Whole halva crack pies and kefir labneh cakes serving 4-6 each are also available for pick-up. Call the restaurant at 786-765-5555 to place an order through November 22.
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Multiple locations
chwinery.com/thanksgiving
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant at the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for both dine-in and to-go options. Those looking to taste Cooper's Hawk home for the holiday can preorder their "heat-and-serve" package. The take-home menu includes pretzel bread and butter, butternut squash soup, traditional stuffing, Mary's potatoes, roasted green beans and carrots, slow-roasted turkey slices, gravy, homemade cranberry sauce, and Eli's pumpkin praline cheesecake. Wine club members can use code "WC10" at checkout to receive ten percent off their order, including the club's exclusive wine of the month, "Grateful," two wine blends of red and white that have been crafted to pair with all the flavors on the Thanksgiving table. Cooper's Hawk Thanksgiving package serves six for $199.99. Preorder online and pick up on Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22.
Drunken Dragon
1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-397-8556
drunkendragon.com
This year, let Miami Beach mainstay Drunken Dragon do all the cooking. The restaurant is offering its Thanksgiving dinner package for 8-10 people, and priced at $299. The dinner menu includes a 14-pound Thai-style whole roasted turkey with a honey glaze, lemongrass stuffing, and a choice of rice and sides like Korean-style potato salad, Brussels sprouts, or stir-fry vegetables. Customers can also opt to add a pumpkin cake for $40. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 20 for pickup on November 24 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To order, call 305-397-8556 or email [email protected].
The Fresh Market
Multiple locations
thefreshmarket.com
If you can't make your own meal, the Fresh Market is a reliable source for all things prepared and ready to go. The grocery and market has a wide choice of premade dinners ranging from just the turkey (fully cooked and priced per pound) and turducken (also by the pound) to a tray of manicotti or a full-blown spread complete with turkey or ham and all the trimmings serving 8-10 people for $99.99 Order online for pickup the day before Thanksgiving (all locations are closed Thanksgiving Day).
Icebox Cafe
Multiple locations
iceboxcafe.com/thanksgiving-miami
Icebox Cafe, with locations in Miami Beach and Hallandale Beach, will be offering its popular traditional Thanksgiving dinner package. The prix-fixe meal serves eight to ten guests and gets you everything you need for an impressive T-Day feast. A package includes soup (butternut squash or mushroom chestnut); baby greens salad; a roasted 14-to-16-pound turkey with homemade gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of stuffing; a choice of two sides (mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon-scented string beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, curried cauliflower, roasted beets, or crispy shallots); a dozen buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins; and two pies (apple and pumpkin). À la carte selections are also available. Place your order online by noon on November 20 for pickup on Thursday, November 23, from noon to 4 p.m.
Il Mulino
17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
imny.com
This year, savor the warmth and comfort of a traditional Italian feast with a modern twist by Il Mulino New York. The restaurant's Thanksgiving take-home dining experience is priced at $320, offering a three-course Thanksgiving feast beginning with organic roasted turkey served alongside cranberry sauce, and accompanied by a walnut and sausage stuffing. The feast continues with sautéed green beans with roasted almonds and mashed potatoes to satisfy your cravings. The grand finale: pumpkin cheesecake. A Thanksgiving take-home feast serves up to four people generously. Call 305-466-9191 for orders available for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 a.m.
Perl by Chef IP
2420 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Miami
786-654-2854
perlrestaurant.com
Perl by Chef IP will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu for preorder. Customers can select favorites from a specially crafted menu, with orders ready for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Menu items include a choice of whole roasted organic turkey (16 pounds) for $250 for ten-12 people or a prime bone-in short rib (six pounds) for $225 that feeds six to eight people. Sides include roasted Japanese white sweet potato with miso butter, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and sautéed French beans. Dessert includes a pecan pie or a chocolate and bourbon cake. Order online now through November 16, with pickup at the restaurant between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Soulfly Chicken
2615 N. Miami Ave., Miami
350-440-9121
soulflychicken.com
Soulfly Chicken is on call to elevate any Thanksgiving table this year with to-go offerings designed to alleviate the stress of holiday cooking while ensuring your celebration is filled with flavor and soul. The menu includes honey cornbread, stuffing with gravy, candied yams, collard greens, macaroni & cheese, and citrus herb-roasted turkey breast. Call to order. The $400 package feeds eight or customize for $50 per person. Meals will be ready for pickup before noon on Thursday, November 23.
Tacology
701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33131
786-347-5368
tacology.us
This Thanksgiving, consider elevating your at-home celebration with Tacology's holiday catering, which delivers the bold and authentic flavors of Mexican cuisine straight to the T-Day table. As a pioneer in "mercado-style dining," Tacology offers a diverse selection of culinary stations, including tacos, ceviche, salads, tostadas, and desserts. Two prix-fixe menus are tailored to match any palate with a traditional and premium menu priced at $45-$55 per person, offering shareable dishes like guacamole, elote, queso fundido, and an array of tacos featuring varying protein choices, vegan/vegetarian options, and gluten-free dishes. Complete your Mexican-style Thanksgiving with perfectly paired beverage packages. Order now through November 23, with pickup all day on Thanksgiving Day.
Whole Foods Market
Multiple locations
wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/choose
Area Whole Foods will be offering a variety of made-to-order Thanksgiving meals ranging from just a turkey or ham to a feast for dozens of people. If you're not feeding a huge family or you're on a budget, the dinner for four makes a great meal. Packages range from $39.99 for a vegan meal for two to $539.99 for a "Thanksgiving Extravaganza" meal that serves a dozen. Meals spotlight turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sourdough stuffing, and cranberry-orange relish. The store also has a wide selection of pies, appetizers, and sides. Order online at wholefoodsmarket.com/shop or in-store by November 24. Pickup through Thanksgiving Day.