Five Sunset Harbour Spots to Try Now

When most people think of places to dine in South Beach, the first thoughts that come to mind are usually of glitzy special occasion restaurants where the ambiance evokes a sexy feeling akin to being in a nightclub, the prices are sky high, and reservations are hard to come by. But over the last few years, the little sub-neighborhood of Sunset Harbour has become a flourishing scene for foodies, fashionistas, and fitness fanatics.

Locals and tourists alike, flock to this waterside alcove to enjoy all it has to offer - from spinning classes, yoga studios, and fancy gyms to designer consignment shops, beautifully curated boutiques, and juice bars. What was mostly just a scarce marina and residential area has blossomed into a buzzing hot spot for some of Miami's most talented chefs. While the mainstays like Pubbelly and Sardinia opened nearly ten or more years ago to lead the way, over a dozen eateries have come onto the scene to make it an ideal destination day or night, no matter the occasion, with a more laid-back casual feel than the rest of South Beach. Here are just a few of the many options worth a try.

EXPAND The Righteous Waffle will satisfy your cravings without putting a dent in your cheat day. Delicious Raw / Gary James

Delicious Raw 1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

786-452-7575

delraw.com

A newcomer to the scene, Delicious Raw in Sunset Harbour is the sixth location for this Florida-based concept. Don't be deterred by the name, however; not everything here is served completely raw. The name rather is intended to evoke a healthy living mindset in creating tasty options that are made from scratch onsite using fresh, unprocessed, plant-based ingredients. More than just a juice bar, menu offerings abound with smoothies, superfood bowls, and satiating entrees available all day for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Nearly everything on the menu is vegan, like the righteous waffle ($10) with whole grains, house made vanilla almond milk, cinnamon, and a choice of blueberry lemon compote topping, fresh mint strawberry preserves, or vegan pure maple butter. Vegetarians can enjoy the lentil meatballs ($14) served in a tomato basil sauce with herbed ricotta and crostini or crispy eggplant croquettes ($14) with a citrus salad off the special summer menu.

Icebox Cafe is a great stop for any time of day. iceboxcafe.com

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-8448

iceboxcafe.com

Known for its award-winning desserts that have been blessed by Oprah herself, Icebox Cafe is kryptonite for any sweet tooth. However the offerings at this stylish restaurant expand much beyond the pastry counter. Brunch is quite popular with dishes such as guava-filled French toast ($15) and latke and eggs ($16). The lunch and dinner menu includes kale and quinoa fritters ($13); an Icebox Cafe vegan bowl with vegetables, lentils, and curry sauce ($18); ropa vieja lettuce wraps ($15); and enough salad and entree options to appease any group of diners. Not to mention, this might be the only restaurant in South Beach with pigs in a blanket ($5) on the snacks menu to make you feel like a kid again. Don't miss the restaurant's Summer Lovin' three-course dinner special for $35 until the end of September, which also features select wines by the bottle at half off.

EXPAND Expect the freshest sashimi along with updated Thai classics at NaiYaRa. NaiYaRa / @ventigoth

NaiYaRa

1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

786-275-6005

naiyara.com



Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, known to regulars as Chef Bee, incorporates his Thai roots with his sushi chef background from places like Nobu to offer the best of both here. Having won many awards, Chef Bee features traditional Thai items on the menu like lemongrass soup ($10), pad Thai ($18), and various curry dishes, alongside fresh sushi and sashimi. If you're looking to splurge, among the signature nigiri offered by the piece is The "U" Toro ($27) that has o'toro (bluefin tuna belly), uni (sea urchin), vaviar, black truffle, and gold flakes, all in one decadent bite. In addition, the NaiYaRa cocktail menu offers a refreshing list of options to pair with its cuisine.

EXPAND The photo-worthy Big Fish to Share definitely needs more than one person to devour. Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

786-353-0477

stiltsvillefishbar.com



Named after the standalone wooden stilt houses just off the coast, this Florida-centric restaurant has nestled into the relaxed Sunset Harbour vibe seamlessly. Helmed by culinary husband and wife duo Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, Stiltsville focuses on fresh, local seafood with Floridian-inspired ingredients and preparations. The impressive daily catch display features the fish on ice in a giant white clawfoot bathtub, displayed at the entrance of the restaurant for all to see. The menu spans a variety of raw bar offerings, small plates, salads, and large plates to make any pescatarian salivate, with some meat offerings as well including a surf n' turf burger ($36) topped with butter poached lobster. The plating of the big fish to share (MP), when ordered crispy, is a whole yellowtail snapper wrapped around the accompanying Key lime aioli and cilantro basil sauce. Weekend brunch is also quite a draw here, with a bloody mary station and specials on bottles of rosé and champagne.

EXPAND Poke fans can enjoy the Classic Tuna Bowl at Sunny Poke. Sunny Poke

Sunny Poke

1784 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-974-1970

sunnypoke.com



Chef Sunny Oh, who is also the chef/partner behind Juvia and Sushi Garage of the same restaurant group, offers fresh, wholesome ingredients for neighborhood locals. The fast casual spot is perfect for strolling in with wet swim trunks and flip flops, and the menu isn't too overwhelming. Their signature bowls include a salmon avocado bowl, classic tuna bowl, spicy tuna bowl, spicy noodle tuna bowl, spicy crab bowl, or you can build your own. Bowls range from $14 to $17 each.