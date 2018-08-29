The Anderson's New Menu Offers Retro-Inspired Cocktails and Revamped Bar Food

When the Anderson opened in March 2016, the lounge offered cocktails designed by Bar Lab, along with food, in a cool '80s vibe.
After a couple of years, however, the bar needed a refresh. Unlike Bar Lab's big sister, Broken Shaker, the Anderson didn't change out its cocktails regularly.
Finally, the lounge has a new menu. When the Anderson opened, the menu was printed in zine form, taking style cues from the days of Robert Palmer videos and Grace Jones photo shoots.
The revamped menu still pays homage to the '80s by way of classic videogames. Page turning brings glimpses of childhood friends such as Mario Bros., Pac-Man, and Donkey Kong.
The main draw, though, is the bill of fare: a whole new roster of cocktails created by
Simmons' drink roster is a blend of updates on classic cocktails and completely new elixirs. The Cosmo Kramer ($14), made with Absolut lime, Cointreau, cranberry, and
The Ticket to Paradise ($12) is a tall, colorful drink made with spice-infused Don Q Cristal rum, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, lime, mint, and a passionfruit-vanilla reduction.
Standout food items include a Cuban quesadilla with roast pork, Chihuahua cheese, ham, pickles, and mustard ($12); fried rice with coconut basmati, sweet plantains, and a choice of crab, pork, chicken, or veggies ($14); and a
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Atlas meat-free choripan is only one of several vegan and vegetarian options. Others are Buffalo cauliflower ($12),
The Anderson. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!