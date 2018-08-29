 


The Anderson gets a new cocktail menu.
The Anderson gets a new cocktail menu.
Courtesy of the Anderson

The Anderson's New Menu Offers Retro-Inspired Cocktails and Revamped Bar Food

Laine Doss | August 29, 2018 | 10:30am
AA

When the Anderson opened in March 2016, the lounge offered cocktails designed by Bar Lab, along with food, in a cool '80s vibe.

After a couple of years, however, the bar needed a refresh. Unlike Bar Lab's big sister, Broken Shaker, the Anderson didn't change out its cocktails regularly.

Finally, the lounge has a new menu. When the Anderson opened, the menu was printed in zine form, taking style cues from the days of Robert Palmer videos and Grace Jones photo shoots.

The revamped menu still pays homage to the '80s by way of classic videogames. Page turning brings glimpses of childhood friends such as Mario Bros., Pac-Man, and Donkey Kong. 

The main draw, though, is the bill of fare: a whole new roster of cocktails created by the Anderson's bar manager, Dave Simmons, and food by 27 Restaurant & Bar's Jimmy Lebron.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer
Courtesy of the Anderson

Simmons' drink roster is a blend of updates on classic cocktails and completely new elixirs. The Cosmo Kramer ($14), made with Absolut lime, Cointreau, cranberry, and Anti-Waste lime stock, is a lighter version of the sweet pink drink made trendy by Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw.

Ticket to Paradise
Ticket to Paradise
Courtesy of the Anderson

The Ticket to Paradise ($12) is a tall, colorful drink made with spice-infused Don Q Cristal rum, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, lime, mint, and a passionfruit-vanilla reduction.

Cuban quesadilla
Cuban quesadilla
Courtesy of the Anderson

Standout food items include a Cuban quesadilla with roast pork, Chihuahua cheese, ham, pickles, and mustard ($12); fried rice with coconut basmati, sweet plantains, and a choice of crab, pork, chicken, or veggies ($14); and a choripán made with a choice of sausage from either Proper Sausages or Atlas Meat-Free Deli. Priced at $8, it's a deal.

Elote fries
Elote fries
Courtesy of the Anderson

The Atlas meat-free choripan is only one of several vegan and vegetarian options. Others are Buffalo cauliflower ($12), elote fries ($8), and a summer roll ($10). An order of chili-lime peanuts ($4) is a wonderfully spicy and salty bar snack that pairs well with any drink, but if the Anderson were truly going retro, it would take a cue from bars of the '80s and offer the nuts for free when patrons are drinking.

The Anderson. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

