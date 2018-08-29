The Anderson's New Menu Offers Retro-Inspired Cocktails and Revamped Bar Food

When the Anderson opened in March 2016, the lounge offered cocktails designed by Bar Lab, along with food, in a cool '80s vibe.

After a couple of years, however, the bar needed a refresh. Unlike Bar Lab's big sister, Broken Shaker, the Anderson didn't change out its cocktails regularly.

Finally, the lounge has a new menu. When the Anderson opened, the menu was printed in zine form, taking style cues from the days of Robert Palmer videos and Grace Jones photo shoots.