Food & Drink News

This South Florida Taco Spot Just Launched a Weeklong Happy Hour

A new brunch, tacos, and wings await at four locations throughout South Florida.
November 29, 2023
The spread at Tacocraft has grown.
The spread at Tacocraft has grown.
One of the area's largest taco- and tequila-slinging restaurants recently launched a new happy hour and menu.

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar is now offering a daily happy hour (minus Taco Tuesday) and a new brunch. All of the above will be available at the brand's four South Florida locations, including South Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation.

"We like to always do something new every year," Marc Falsetto, managing partner of Tacocraft, tells New Times. "So, for this year, we're mixing it up by not only having some new things but making some of our most popular specials permanent."

Among those crowd favorites now on the Tacocraft menu are a short rib birria taco and a smash burger-inspired taco made with prime beef and topped with cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, and a special sauce. New items include a Hawaiian bigeye tuna taco with a tangy Asian slaw and two new crunchy Mexican chicken wing offerings — Mexican hot and chipotle habanero BBQ flavor.

"A lot of people like to eat fresh and clean these days, so our Hawaiian bigeye tuna taco does just that, being a little light, sweet, and spicy," says Falsetto. "But the core of our menu has always been the same, selling tacos individually versus in large batches."

And then there's that new happy hour, available every day but Taco Tuesday, which features its own deals. From 3 to 7 p.m. — and again from 10 p.m. to close — find $5 select margaritas, wine, and spirits; $4 beers and tacos; $5 bites; and half-priced tequila served neat. And while the previous happy hour was solely available at the bar, this one is available restaurant-wide.

"We're even doing this on weekends," says Falsetto. "With the economy and everything happening, we hope this is a nice slate of specials for people. It's been very popular since we've launched it."

Rounding out the new specials at Tacocraft is a revitalized brunch. For $25, guests may have bottomless mimosas, sangria, and spritzes. There's also a trio of new breakfast tacos to accompany the booze, including the steak, egg, and cheese; the "Wakeup" (fried egg, refried beans, bacon, avocado, and cotija cheese); and "Americano" (scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, cheese, and garlic aioli). Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond the latest wave of unveils, Falsetto says more is on the way. Expect to find some savory taco specials and holiday-inspired cocktails, as well as a new Coral Springs location set to open in spring 2024.

Tacocraft. Various locations, including South Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation; tacocraft.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
