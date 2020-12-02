Taco Taco Express Serves $5 Tacos Plus Free Margarita Shots at Whitelaw Hotel

The Whitelaw Hotel has launched its latest venue: an outdoor taco restaurant that's ideal for social-distance dining off Collins Avenue.

Taco Taco Express quietly opened in August, offering a concise menu of tacos on house-made tortillas paired with Latin-themed sides. The tacos are made fresh-to-order with locally sourced ingredients. Options range from shredded pork carnitas and sirloin steak to sautéed mushroom for a vegetarian take ($5).

The menu includes sides like street corn, chicken wings, and guacamole and salsa, as well as quesadillas, several types of nachos ($3 to $16), and taco combo platters. The platters include a choice of three tacos with street corn for $15 (add $3 for steak).

"This is a fun, casual spot where you can quickly grab great margaritas and some delicious tacos in the heart of South Beach," said Matthew Thomas, food-and-beverage director for South Beach Group Hotels.

Thomas says the restaurant — open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday — has already garnered a loyal following for its pandemic-friendly outdoor setting, $5 tacos, and free margarita "shot."

All you have to do to get that margarita shooter is ask, valid with any purchase to those 21 years of age and over.

Additionally, Taco Taco Express general manager Brendan Vidal notes, As part of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's "Work and Study Remotely" campaign, guests who stay at the Whitelaw Hotel for three nights receive a complimentary "power lunch" that contains two tacos and a margarita.

"Plus, guests get to dine outside and enjoy the fresh air and ocean breeze," Vidal says. "It doesn't get better than that."

Taco Taco Express. 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-398-7000; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com. Thursday to Monday noon to 8 p.m.