Sweet Liberty Named One of the World's 50 Best Bars as John Lermayer Gets Icon Status

The 2018 World's 50 Best Bars rankings were recently announced in London, where both Sweet Liberty and its charismatic and talented partner received accolades.
Sweet Liberty was ranked number 21 on the list of the world's top bars, moving up from 27th last year.
In addition, John Lermayer posthumously received the Industry Icon Award, sponsored by Seedlip, recognizing his contributions to the industry. Lermayer died suddenly this past June, stunning Miami's close-knit bar community.
The World's 50 Best Bars described Sweet Liberty as "Miami's most-loved bar" and said that "Lermayer’s spirit lives on and reminds us to ‘pursue happiness’ — the now-famous line that adorns the back wall of one of the best bars in the world."
Sweet Liberty partner Dan Binkiewicz was in London with several staff members to receive the award. He said the evening was a tribute to Lermayer and the bar he loves. "To be voted number 21 in the world is a testament to the hard work John and our staff have put into Sweet Liberty and into being their best selves. It is our commitment to John and to ourselves to continue his great work, to remember his lessons, and to pursue happiness in everything we do."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
For the first time in four years, Miami Beach's Broken Shaker fell off the list, making Sweet Liberty the only Miami-area bar to make the grade. Last year, Broken Shaker placed 18th on the list.
The list is created by the findings of a worldwide industry survey produced by William Reed Business Media. More than 500 industry experts from 55 countries participate in the rankings. Bar managers, brand ambassadors, bartenders, and distillers are all represented in the panel.
A complete list of the World's 50 Best Bars can be found at worlds50bestbars.com.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!