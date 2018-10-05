Sweet Liberty Named One of the World's 50 Best Bars as John Lermayer Gets Icon Status

The 2018 World's 50 Best Bars rankings were recently announced in London, where both Sweet Liberty and its charismatic and talented partner received accolades.

Sweet Liberty was ranked number 21 on the list of the world's top bars, moving up from 27th last year.

In addition, John Lermayer posthumously received the Industry Icon Award, sponsored by Seedlip, recognizing his contributions to the industry. Lermayer died suddenly this past June, stunning Miami's close-knit bar community.