 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Sweet Liberty staff at World's Best Bar Awards.
Sweet Liberty staff at World's Best Bar Awards.
Courtesy of Dan Binkiewicz

Sweet Liberty Named One of the World's 50 Best Bars as John Lermayer Gets Icon Status

Laine Doss | October 5, 2018 | 9:46am
AA

The 2018 World's 50 Best Bars rankings were recently announced in London, where both Sweet Liberty and its charismatic and talented partner received accolades.

Sweet Liberty was ranked number 21 on the list of the world's top bars, moving up from 27th last year.

Related Stories

In addition, John Lermayer posthumously received the Industry Icon Award, sponsored by Seedlip, recognizing his contributions to the industry. Lermayer died suddenly this past June, stunning Miami's close-knit bar community.

The World's 50 Best Bars described Sweet Liberty as "Miami's most-loved bar" and said that "Lermayer’s spirit lives on and reminds us to ‘pursue happiness’ — the now-famous line that adorns the back wall of one of the best bars in the world."

Sweet Liberty partner Dan Binkiewicz was in London with several staff members to receive the award. He said the evening was a tribute to Lermayer and the bar he loves. "To be voted number 21 in the world is a testament to the hard work John and our staff have put into Sweet Liberty and into being their best selves. It is our commitment to John and to ourselves to continue his great work, to remember his lessons, and to pursue happiness in everything we do."

For the first time in four years, Miami Beach's Broken Shaker fell off the list, making Sweet Liberty the only Miami-area bar to make the grade. Last year, Broken Shaker placed 18th on the list.

The list is created by the findings of a worldwide industry survey produced by William Reed Business Media. More than 500 industry experts from 55 countries participate in the rankings. Bar managers, brand ambassadors, bartenders, and distillers are all represented in the panel.

A complete list of the World's 50 Best Bars can be found at worlds50bestbars.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >