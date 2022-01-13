Support Us

Sprouts Farmers Market Is Moving Into Miami: Is It Worth a Visit?

January 13, 2022 9:00AM

Sprouts is coming to Miami.
In March 2021, Sprouts Farmers Market announced it would expand its Florida presence with several new locations, including stores in Miami-Dade County.

The Phoenix-based grocery chain may be new to Miamians, but it has a loyal fan base, ranking as the 14th-most-popular grocer in America according to U.K.-based research firm YouGov. (Trader Joe's is number one, with Whole Foods Market in fifth place and Publix in seventh.)

On December 1, 2021, Sprouts opened at the Dania Pointe shopping center in Dania Beach (150 S. Compass Way).

This Friday, January 14, Sprouts will open another store at 700 E Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park. (On opening day, customers who download the Sprouts app can get a weekend-long 20 percent discount on purchases. In addition, the store will offer in-store sampling events.)

Miamians can get a taste of Sprouts when it opens a location in Kendall (12690 SW 88th St.) on February 11, and a store in Homestead on March 18. (The exact address for the Homestead location is not yet available.)

So what's the big deal about Sprouts, anyway?

Fans of Trader Joe's wallet-friendly items who also like Whole Foods' selection of organic and bulk products will love Sprouts, which you might think of as the love child of the two markets.

The Dania Pointe store is a colorful place to shop, and a lot calmer than Trader Joe's. Those who don't like Trader Joe's wasteful prepackaging — who needs two zucchinis sealed into a plastic bag? — will appreciate Sprouts. 

Also notable: the extensive selection of bulk items at Sprouts. If your New Year's resolution is to reduce waste, you'll want to go shopping here. Bulk items include the typical nuts, rice, beans, and granola — but there's much more. Sprouts devotes entire aisles to bulk coffee and candy. And the store stocks bulk spices — a welcome amenity when a recipe calls for a pinch of cardamom and you don't want to buy an entire jar. 

The store also prominently displays new items to discover. A recent shopping trip uncovered an eclectic mix of barley milk, grain-free brownie bites, and puff snacks made from beets in the "Trending Now" section.

Known for its fruits and vegetables, Sprouts in South Florida doesn't disappoint, with a selection of tomatoes, squash, avocados, and no fewer than five varieties of apples. Sprouts also offers a generous assortment of poultry, beef, eggs, pork, and seafood.

As for deals, members of Sprouts' rewards program receive coupons, and various sushi rolls are available for $5 on Wednesdays.

The short version: It's well worth checking out. 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
