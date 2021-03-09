Sprouts Farmers Market to Open New Stores in Miami and Broward

- Local
Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open as many as ten new stores in Florida, including locations in South Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocer known for its unique selection of responsibly sourced products and a farmers' market-style experience will open approximately 20 stores this year, including five in South Florida. Several South Florida locations are in the works, from Homestead to West Palm Beach. Addresses are as follows (stores listed with cross streets don’t yet have addresses). Opening dates have not yet been announced.
- Boynton Beach: W. Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road
- Homestead: 2631 NE Tenth Ct.
- Miami: 12690 SW 88th St.
- Oakland Park: 700 E. Oakland Park Blvd.
- West Palm Beach: Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail
With 23 Florida locations, Sprouts is not new to the Sunshine State, but this will be the chain's first foray into Miami-Dade. (There are currently two Sprouts locations in Broward, as well as stores in Deerfield Beach and Miramar.)
The grocer's format can be thought of as one part Whole Foods, one part Trader Joe's.
"Shoppers will be able to tell Sprouts is unique from the moment they step into the store," Sprouts spokesperson Kalia Pang tells New Times. "Right off the bat, they’ll notice an open layout with an emphasis on fresh food and produce at the heart of the store."
Indeed, Sprouts is best known for its fresh produce, all of it stationed at the center of the store as opposed to the familiar aisles of processed foods you'll find at most grocers. In addition, each store offers specialty products ranging from keto- and plant-based items to organic and gluten-free goods.
For those who look for bargains, Sprouts also pushes out weekly specials via its website, app, and a subscription email delivered every Tuesday to those with a Sprouts account. Designed to offer insights in trending foods, these outlets provide up to $100 in digital savings each month.
"We offer unique brands at great prices, so shopping at Sprouts feels like a treasure hunt where you’ll find something new every time," Pang promises.
The grocery chain is ranked as the 15th-most-popular grocer in America according to U.K.-based research firm YouGov. (Trader Joe's is number one, with Whole Foods Market in fifth place and Publix in seventh.)
In addition, the company will introduce a new, smaller-footprint format in Dania Beach, as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Smyrna, Georgia.
