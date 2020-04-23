SOBEWFF's Lee Schrager Sells Night Owl Cookies From His Front Yard for Charity

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies.

The bake sale has always been the great American way to raise money for charity. From parents selling cakes to pay for school band uniforms to adorable Girl Scouts peddling cookies, the bake sale is one of the most effective grassroots fundraising tools.

So leave it to Miami's king of food parties — South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager — to kick the concept up a notch to collect cash for the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund.

Schrager invites people to drive up to his famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables for his first Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale this Sunday, April 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests are welcome to pull up to his front lawn and purchase a box of freshly baked Night Owl cookies. Each box includes a half-dozen "fabulously fattening" treats, including a special mystery flavor baked exclusively for the sale. Only 150 boxes will be available, and they'll be sold on a first-come, first-served basis — when they're gone, they're gone. Each cookie box costs $20 (cash and exact change). There's no limit on the number of boxes per customer. "Buy ten; buy more," Schrager encourages.

On the phone with New Times, the food maven says he decided the bake sale would be a great way to raise more money for the new industry-relief fund. "So far, the fund has raised more than $1.5 million, but there are more restaurants in South Florida that need help. In addition to that, I'm bored to death. I usually always have someplace to go." Schrager says he consulted with the Browns — his two dogs: Charlie Brown, an Old English sheepdog; and Stanley, a French Briard — and they agreed to make an appearance for a good cause, though they usually don't work on Sundays.

The SOBEWFF founder will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager.

Schrager has also enlisted the help of WSVN's Belkys Nerey and political commentator and The View cohost Ana Navarro, along with the Browns, to sell the cookies.

To adhere to social-distancing guidelines, cookie customers are asked to drive by, nab a box of cookies, and go. But they'll still be able to get a wave from Schrager, who says, “Sure, I’ll only get as far as my front yard, but it’s farther than I get most weekends." They'll also get to spy on Schrager's fabulous house on Hardee Road, which was featured in the New York Post. That, in itself, is worth the drive.

Schrager notes that 100 percent of the proceeds from the cookie sale will benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which was launched last month to provide immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. To date, it has disbursed more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 400 restaurants in South Florida.

Lee Schrager's Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, April 25, for the exact address. A box of cookies costs $20, and cash and exact change are required.