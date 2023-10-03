 September 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in September

September welcomed Bouchon, Hell's Kitchen, and the Oyster Bar to the fold.
October 3, 2023
In September, Gordon Ramsay opened the seventh location of Hell's Kitchen in Miami.
In September, Gordon Ramsay opened the seventh location of Hell's Kitchen in Miami. Gordon Ramsay North America photo
Share this:
September was another busy month for Miami's restaurant scene, which welcomed globally recognized names to the area.

Openings included the much-anticipated launch of Thomas Keller's Bouchon in Coral Gables and Gordon Ramsay's seventh location of Hell's Kitchen in downtown Miami.

Locally, the first phase of Michael Beltran's new Coconut Grove restaurant Eva debuted with the Oyster Bar, while Cindy Hutson's beloved Miracle Mile restaurant Ortanique launched a revival temporary pop-up in Coral Gables.

And there's still more to come.

Ramsay is expected to open his Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat, before the end of the year. Another well-known chef and restaurateur José Andrés announced a forthcoming project that will open before 2023 comes to a close — the third outpost of the Mediterranean-themed establishment, Zaytinya, at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

Here's a look at what's open and what's coming next to Miami's food scene:
click to enlarge
Thomas Keller's moules au safran will be served at Bouchon in Coral Gables.
Photo by Deborah Jones
Openings
click to enlarge
James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein will reopen her popular Miami restaurant Sra. Martinez in early 2024.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood photo
Closed
  • Pizzella — the former Time Out Market vendor ceased operations at the newly minted South Beach Food Hall to find a brick-and-mortar location
  • The Wharf Miami — the longtime riverfront venue has temporarily closed as construction begins on the Riverside Wharf complex

Coming Soon
  • Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
  • Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
  • Casadonna — Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club
  • Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Eva — Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant
  • Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell
  • Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
  • Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
  • Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre
  • No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
  • Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River
  • Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Shingo — omakase restaurant by chef Shingo Akikuni in the historic La Palma Building in Coral Gable
  • Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
  • Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Oyster Bar, Happy's Stork Lounge, and Vinoteca

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Oyster Bar, Happy's Stork Lounge, and Vinoteca

By Nicole Danna
Heritage Fuego Returns to Miami for 13th Year, Winner to Compete in First SOBEWFF Grand Finale Event

Things To Do

Heritage Fuego Returns to Miami for 13th Year, Winner to Compete in First SOBEWFF Grand Finale Event

By Nicole Danna
10 Best Sandwich Shops in Miami

Best of Miami

10 Best Sandwich Shops in Miami

By Nicole Danna
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Mini-Martini Menu, Mila Omakase Experience, and Secret Happy Hour

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Mini-Martini Menu, Mila Omakase Experience, and Secret Happy Hour

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation