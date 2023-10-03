Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in September

Openings included the much-anticipated launch of Thomas Keller's Bouchon in Coral Gables and Gordon Ramsay's seventh location of Hell's Kitchen in downtown Miami.
Locally, the first phase of Michael Beltran's new Coconut Grove restaurant Eva debuted with the Oyster Bar, while Cindy Hutson's beloved Miracle Mile restaurant Ortanique launched a revival temporary pop-up in Coral Gables.
And there's still more to come.
Ramsay is expected to open his Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat, before the end of the year. Another well-known chef and restaurateur José Andrés announced a forthcoming project that will open before 2023 comes to a close — the third outpost of the Mediterranean-themed establishment, Zaytinya, at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.
Here's a look at what's open and what's coming next to Miami's food scene:
- Bouchon — 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables; thomaskeller.com
- Buena Papa Fry Bar — 151 NW 25th St., Miami; buenapapa.com
- Hell's Kitchen — 333 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami; 786-688-0082; gordonramsayrestaurants.com
- Jealous Burger — 4417 SW 42nd St., Miami; instagram.com/jealousfork
- Omakase by Kazu — 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-409-5963; hachidoriramen.com
- Ortanique (pop-up) — 1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-458-8422; @ortaniqueonthemile
- Ossobuco — 62 NW 27th St., Miami; 561-921-8152; ossobuco.miami
- The Oyster Bar (at Eva) — 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; evacoconutgrove.com
- Pasión — 5915 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-267-6068; pasionmiami.com
- The Roystone Bar — 100 NE First Ave., 4th Floor, Miami; theroystone.com
- Salt & Straw — 749 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-858-9954; saltandstraw.com
- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café — 3005 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-360-3519; sweetparis.com
- Uncommon Path Brewing — 710 NW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 561-654-1846; uncommonpathbrewing.com
- Velvet Taco — 305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-216-4610; velvettaco.com
- Pizzella — the former Time Out Market vendor ceased operations at the newly minted South Beach Food Hall to find a brick-and-mortar location
- The Wharf Miami — the longtime riverfront venue has temporarily closed as construction begins on the Riverside Wharf complex
Coming Soon
- Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
- Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
- Casadonna — Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club
- Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Eva — Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant
- Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell
- Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
- Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
- Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre
- No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
- Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River
- Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Shingo — omakase restaurant by chef Shingo Akikuni in the historic La Palma Building in Coral Gable
- Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
- Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter
- Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach