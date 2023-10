Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in September

click to enlarge Thomas Keller's moules au safran will be served at Bouchon in Coral Gables. Photo by Deborah Jones

Bouchon — 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables; thomaskeller.com

Buena Papa Fry Bar — 151 NW 25th St., Miami; buenapapa.com

Hell's Kitchen — 333 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami; 786-688-0082; gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Jealous Burger — 4417 SW 42nd St., Miami; instagram.com/jealousfork

Omakase by Kazu — 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-409-5963; hachidoriramen.com

Ortanique (pop-up) — 1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-458-8422; @ortaniqueonthemile



Ossobuco — 62 NW 27th St., Miami; 561-921-8152; ossobuco.miami

The Oyster Bar (at Eva) — 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; evacoconutgrove.com

Pasión — 5915 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-267-6068; pasionmiami.com

The Roystone Bar — 100 NE First Ave., 4th Floor, Miami; theroystone.com

Salt & Straw — 749 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-858-9954; saltandstraw.com

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café — 3005 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-360-3519; sweetparis.com

Uncommon Path Brewing — 710 NW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 561-654-1846; uncommonpathbrewing.com

Velvet Taco — 305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-216-4610; velvettaco.com



click to enlarge James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein will reopen her popular Miami restaurant Sra. Martinez in early 2024. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood photo

Pizzella — the former Time Out Market vendor ceased operations at the newly minted South Beach Food Hall to find a brick-and-mortar location



The Wharf Miami — the longtime riverfront venue has temporarily closed as construction begins on the Riverside Wharf complex

Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal

— Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre

— New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral

— The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral Casadonna — Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club

— Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter

— NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter

— Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter Eva — Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant

— Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell

— h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell

— Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

— David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell

— Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant

— The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami

— opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach

— Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future

— beloved restaurant reopening in the future Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location

— vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter

— Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre

— a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location

— Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River

— restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building

— Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations

— expanding with several new locations Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach

— classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach Shingo — omakase restaurant by chef Shingo Akikuni in the historic La Palma Building in Coral Gable

— omakase restaurant by chef Shingo Akikuni in the historic La Palma Building in Coral Gable Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group

— restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter

— vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location

— Doral food hall opening a second location Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

— Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

— plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach

— The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop

— Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations

— opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

September was another busy month for Miami's restaurant scene, which welcomed globally recognized names to the area.Openings included the much-anticipated launch of Thomas Keller's Bouchon in Coral Gables and Gordon Ramsay's seventh location of Hell's Kitchen in downtown Miami.Locally, the first phase of Michael Beltran's new Coconut Grove restaurant Eva debuted with the Oyster Bar, while Cindy Hutson's beloved Miracle Mile restaurant Ortanique launched a revival temporary pop-up in Coral Gables.And there's still more to come.Ramsay is expected to open his Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat , before the end of the year. Another well-known chef and restaurateur José Andrés announced a forthcoming project that will open before 2023 comes to a close — the third outpost of the Mediterranean-themed establishment, Zaytinya , at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.Here's a look at what's open and what's coming next to Miami's food scene: