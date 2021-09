Celebrate Miami Beach Pride at These Five Restaurants

click to enlarge Miami Beach fro-yo shop G.L.O.W. has a special Pride-themed flavor. Photo courtesy of G.L.O.W.

click to enlarge A Pride-themed milkshake is available at Miami Diner throughout September. Photo courtesy of Miami Diner

click to enlarge Osteria Morini's brunch menu gets a "groovy" makeover on Saturday, September 11. Photo courtesy of Osteria Morini

click to enlarge Palace Bar & Restaurant offers drag shows nightly. Photo courtesy of Palace

click to enlarge Visit R House for an epic drag brunch to commemorate Miami Beach Pride. Photo courtesy of R House

Miami Beach Pride Week is here at last!Miami Beach is one of the few places in the world that has a chamber of commerce dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community — and people come from around the world to enjoy the hospitality.Miami Beach Pride kicks off Friday, September 10, culminating with a festival and parade boasting a star-studded roster of LGBTQ+ talent the weekend of September 18-19.During the weeklong Pride celebration, the city plays host to a wide variety of LGBTQ+ locals, travelers, businesses, and supporters as with a lineup of must-attend events and entertainment.If all that Pride power is making you hungry, plenty of restaurants are getting in on the action, with festivities spilling over to the mainland. Below, listed in alphabetical order, are five restaurants celebrating all things Prideful this year.The Wynwood shop with a menu by LGBTQ+ chef Todd Erickson is featuring a limited edition "Pride Passion Fruit" frozen yogurt, available throughout September. Prices start at $3.50 for a cup and net profits go to charities that support girls’ empowerment.Popular for its signature over-the-top milkshakes, this South Beach hangout is celebrating Pride with a bright and flavorful "Strawberry Rainbow" milkshake created by partner and general manager Ivan Kolev. Loaded with sprinkles, whipped cream, with a chocolate- and Froot Loop-crusted rim, the $13 milkshake is the perfect way to cool off in between Pride parades and is available all week long.Osteria Morini is getting in the Pride spirit with its own "Groovy Brunch," slated to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. Hosted by local drag queen Jasmine Pryce Lords, the brunch features performances from drag duo Coco Lords and Kahtya Tehnsion. And food: Indulge in Italian classics ranging from savory (rigatoni with wild mushroom ragù) to sweet (ricotta-stuffed doughnuts known as bomboloni). In celebration of National Negroni Week, guests can also opt for a negroni cocktail to enjoy along Collins Canal before heading to the Sweet Spot Pride event on the restaurant's rooftop.The Palace, a long-standing mecca of food, drink, and entertainment in Miami Beach, is the perfect place to celebrate Pride. On Sunday, drag queens in colorful costumes take over the sidewalk outside the bar to bust moves for patrons and passersby in a drag brunch that OpenTable ranks among the finest in the nation . But that's not all — the restaurant also offers daily drag dinner shows. It's the perfect spot to head to after a day of Miami Beach Pride festivities, where executive chef Alex Guardiola offers something for everyone. Items range from appetizers like hand-cut corvina ceviche and a crab and avocado salad to tacos, flatbreads, sandwiches, and entrees like Alfredo pasta and St. Louis ribs. Drag shows take place seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.On Saturday, September 18, from 7 p.m. to close, Pride-goers can shimmy over to this Wynwood hotspot for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens serving up Latin-themed performances all night long with its new Escandalo Latin-fusion drag extravaganza. Produced by Miami drag goddess Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, the event offers live salsa-fusion by Carlito Rubio and La Karlanga Band all evening long. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, R House hosts an epic drag brunch. The brunch menu ($50 per person) is served family-style with several entrée options to satisfy meat-eaters and vegans alike. Highlights include shareable plates like chimichurri cheeseburger sliders; cayenne fried chicken with spicy cilantro sauce; an "R Cuban" breakfast croissant made with mojo pork, serrano ham, Swiss cheese, and scrambled egg; and cinnamon sweet French toast with guava syrup, cream cheese, tropical fruit, and coconut flakes.