Celebrate Miami Beach Pride at These Five Restaurants

Miami Beach is one of the few places in the world that has a chamber of commerce dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community — and people come from around the world to enjoy the hospitality.
Miami Beach Pride kicks off Friday, September 10, culminating with a festival and parade boasting a star-studded roster of LGBTQ+ talent the weekend of September 18-19.
During the weeklong Pride celebration, the city plays host to a wide variety of LGBTQ+ locals, travelers, businesses, and supporters as with a lineup of must-attend events and entertainment.
If all that Pride power is making you hungry, plenty of restaurants are getting in on the action, with festivities spilling over to the mainland. Below, listed in alphabetical order, are five restaurants celebrating all things Prideful this year.
G.L.O.W.97 NW 25th St., Miami
305-200-3294
glowforgood.com
The Wynwood shop with a menu by LGBTQ+ chef Todd Erickson is featuring a limited edition "Pride Passion Fruit" frozen yogurt, available throughout September. Prices start at $3.50 for a cup and net profits go to charities that support girls’ empowerment. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Miami Diner919 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
786-536-2564
themiamidiner.com
Popular for its signature over-the-top milkshakes, this South Beach hangout is celebrating Pride with a bright and flavorful "Strawberry Rainbow" milkshake created by partner and general manager Ivan Kolev. Loaded with sprinkles, whipped cream, with a chocolate- and Froot Loop-crusted rim, the $13 milkshake is the perfect way to cool off in between Pride parades and is available all week long. Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Osteria Morini1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com/miami
Osteria Morini is getting in the Pride spirit with its own "Groovy Brunch," slated to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. Hosted by local drag queen Jasmine Pryce Lords, the brunch features performances from drag duo Coco Lords and Kahtya Tehnsion. And food: Indulge in Italian classics ranging from savory (rigatoni with wild mushroom ragù) to sweet (ricotta-stuffed doughnuts known as bomboloni). In celebration of National Negroni Week, guests can also opt for a negroni cocktail to enjoy along Collins Canal before heading to the Sweet Spot Pride event on the restaurant's rooftop. Open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Palace Bar & Restaurant1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-7234
palacesouthbeach.com
The Palace, a long-standing mecca of food, drink, and entertainment in Miami Beach, is the perfect place to celebrate Pride. On Sunday, drag queens in colorful costumes take over the sidewalk outside the bar to bust moves for patrons and passersby in a drag brunch that OpenTable ranks among the finest in the nation. But that's not all — the restaurant also offers daily drag dinner shows. It's the perfect spot to head to after a day of Miami Beach Pride festivities, where executive chef Alex Guardiola offers something for everyone. Items range from appetizers like hand-cut corvina ceviche and a crab and avocado salad to tacos, flatbreads, sandwiches, and entrees like Alfredo pasta and St. Louis ribs. Drag shows take place seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Visit the website to reserve a table with special dinner or bottle packages during evening show seatings at 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. daily. Weekend-only brunch shows are also available for online booking, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
R House2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
On Saturday, September 18, from 7 p.m. to close, Pride-goers can shimmy over to this Wynwood hotspot for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens serving up Latin-themed performances all night long with its new Escandalo Latin-fusion drag extravaganza. Produced by Miami drag goddess Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, the event offers live salsa-fusion by Carlito Rubio and La Karlanga Band all evening long. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, R House hosts an epic drag brunch. The brunch menu ($50 per person) is served family-style with several entrée options to satisfy meat-eaters and vegans alike. Highlights include shareable plates like chimichurri cheeseburger sliders; cayenne fried chicken with spicy cilantro sauce; an "R Cuban" breakfast croissant made with mojo pork, serrano ham, Swiss cheese, and scrambled egg; and cinnamon sweet French toast with guava syrup, cream cheese, tropical fruit, and coconut flakes. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.