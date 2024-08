Popular Cookie Chain Insomnia Cookies to Open in Wynwood

click to enlarge While walking through Wynwood, food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar noticed a new cookie empire is coming to the block. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Heads up, Wynwood: There's a new cookie delight on the block. Insomnia Cookies is officially joining the late-night cookie wars and opening its third location in Miami.Founded in 2003 in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room, the cookie chain became the nation's first late-night cookie company and has since opened more than 230 locations nationwide. Its first Miami location opened a decade ago in 2014 in South Beach. It wasn't until 2021 that the midnight delights were offered in South Miami near the University of Miami.Three years later, its newest Miami location in the heart of Wynwood is sure to be a sweet hit for locals and tourists alike, as the new location is coming to the Society Wynwood building on 176 NW 25th St., a residential rental property only a few steps away from the Wynwood Walls.Insomnia Cookies was created in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz while he was still a college student in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. His idea was to offer delicious midnight snacks, whether via pickup or delivery, so the stores stay open until 3 a.m. This concept redefined the late-night, delivery-focused industry forever. In Miami, stores are open until 3 a.m. with deliveries ending at around 1 a.m.The cookie chain is known for serving fresh and warm cookies, ice cream sandwiches dubbed "wiches," brownies, a variety of ice cream flavors, and cookie cakes.Cookies range from $2.85 to $3.10 for individual classic picks like chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip, and a few vegan options, including vegan birthday cake. Its deluxe cookies are extra large for $4.65 and include flavors like salted caramel, confetti, and oatmeal chocolate walnut.Insomnia joins Miami-based, late-night cookie chain Night Owl Cookies , which has quickly taken over South Florida with its similar branding.Although there is no confirmed opening date for now,will update this story once the store is officially announced.