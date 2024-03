Night Owl Cookies Opens Second Broward Location in Coconut Creek

click to enlarge Night Owl Cookies has signature flavors always available and new releases every week. Night Owl Cookies photo

click to enlarge The "Birthday Cake" from Night Owl Cookies Night Owl Cookies photo

Coconut Creek, get ready to go coco-nuts over this sweet news: Night Owl Cookies , the popular open-til-late cookie shop that won Miami's heart with its colorful and giant cookies, just opened its seventh store, this time in your neighborhood.Night Owl Cookies selected the Promenade at Coconut Creek , an open-air shopping center with more than 30 stores, a cinema, and 13 restaurants, as the perfect place to bring Night Owl Cookies to North Broward County after the success of its first Broward location opening in Pembroke Pines in 2021.During its grand opening on Friday, March 8, Andrew Gonzalez, founder and CEO of Night Owl Cookies, greeted his new neighbors who lined up outside for the cookies."We are beyond excited to join the Coconut Creek community and share our love for freshly baked cookies with everyone," says Gonzalez. "Our mission has always been to spread happiness through our treats, and we can't wait to make sweet memories with our new neighbors."The new Coconut Creek location will cut the drive short for all Night Owl Cookie lovers from Broward who had previously had to make the trek to its Pembroke Pines location.For those trying it for the first time, here is all you need to know about the signature cookies.The chocolate chip cookie is the way to go for a classic, but don't be surprised when you see a lot of chocolate chips; it's just the right amount. For classic desserts in cookie form, try the red velvet, the "Brookie," or the dark chocolate s'mores.If you like cookies with crunchy toppings, go for the cookies and cream, the cinnamon toast crunch, the "Rainbow Over Bedrock," or the "Ave Maria," a very Miami cookie filled with guava and topped with Maria cookie crackers.Other signature flavors include the birthday cake topped with colorful sprinkles, the "Dirty Diana," and the bright red "Sugar Daddy."Every week, a new limited creation hits the stores along with a cookie of the month to keep the menu current and trendy. Some of the past creations include the Super Bowl LVIII cookies with a Taylor Swift appearance, a "Lucky Charms" cookie for St. Patrick's Day, and the latest café con leche cookie.The cookies range from $4.25 for a single to $39 for a 12-pack. Other offerings from the store include ice cream scoops and milkshakes.