Night Owl Cookies Opens Second Broward Location in Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, get ready to go coco-nuts over this sweet news: Night Owl Cookies, the popular open-til-late cookie shop that won Miami's heart with its colorful and giant cookies, just opened its seventh store, this time in your neighborhood.
Night Owl Cookies selected the Promenade at Coconut Creek, an open-air shopping center with more than 30 stores, a cinema, and 13 restaurants, as the perfect place to bring Night Owl Cookies to North Broward County after the success of its first Broward location opening in Pembroke Pines in 2021.
During its grand opening on Friday, March 8, Andrew Gonzalez, founder and CEO of Night Owl Cookies, greeted his new neighbors who lined up outside for the cookies.
The new Coconut Creek location will cut the drive short for all Night Owl Cookie lovers from Broward who had previously had to make the trek to its Pembroke Pines location.
For those trying it for the first time, here is all you need to know about the signature cookies.
The chocolate chip cookie is the way to go for a classic, but don't be surprised when you see a lot of chocolate chips; it's just the right amount. For classic desserts in cookie form, try the red velvet, the "Brookie," or the dark chocolate s'mores.
Other signature flavors include the birthday cake topped with colorful sprinkles, the "Dirty Diana," and the bright red "Sugar Daddy."
Every week, a new limited creation hits the stores along with a cookie of the month to keep the menu current and trendy. Some of the past creations include the Super Bowl LVIII cookies with a Taylor Swift appearance, a "Lucky Charms" cookie for St. Patrick's Day, and the latest café con leche cookie.
The cookies range from $4.25 for a single to $39 for a 12-pack. Other offerings from the store include ice cream scoops and milkshakes.
Night Owl Cookies. 4431 Lyons Rd., Ste. C1-106, Coconut Creek; nightowlcookieco.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.