A Pokémon-Themed Bar Is Coming to Miami

If you're still playing Pokémon Go on your iPhone, you're going to want to get tickets for a new pop-up bar coming to Miami.

The Pokebar Pop-Up has announced it's coming to Miami on its tour across the country.

The pop-up bar will feature custom Pokémon burgers and themed cocktails along with a full-sized version of the game for you to play.

The ticketed pop-up ($35) will offer ticketholders two hours of game time in a venue that's divided into seven different regions with different opportunities to seek out, catch, and battle the various creatures in the Pokémon world.

This Instagram-worthy pop-up also features plenty of selfie time with Pikachu, along with costume contests and prizes for the division winner of each gaming session.

When you're done playing, enjoy a buffet-style meal that includes burgers, sandwiches, chicken, seafood, and cupcakes. Enjoy the DJ spin tunes while you drink your Pokémon cocktails.

So far, exact dates and a location have not been announced, but the site offers the chance to sign up for details on the event. New Times will also update this story when more information is made available. The pop-up is open to all ages, but people under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pokémon Pop-Up isn't the only themed bar coming to Miami this year. Brick Bar, a Lego-themed pop-up bar, is headed to Miami for two nights this October. Both the Pokebar Pop-Up and the Brick Bar are unauthorized events — though they both sound awesome, just the same.

Pokebar Pop-Up. Dates and times TBA; thepokebarpopup.com. Tickets cost $35.