A Lego-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to Miami This October

Brick Bar, a Lego-themed pop-up bar is headed to Miami for two nights this October. The idea — according to the pop-up's website — is to appeal to Lego fans of legal drinking age.

Similar bars have already debuted in Australia thanks to Viral Ventures, the Sydney-based company behind the concept. Over the next year, Brick Bar will arrive in 15 cities. U.S. stops will include Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Dates are slated from June to November.

While the location of the venue has yet to be confirmed, expect tickets for the October 18 through 20 Miami pop-up to go on sale several weeks before the opening. New York and Los Angeles' upcoming pop-ups cost $25 for a 90-minute window, so expect Miami's to be similarly priced.

For the pop-up, Brick Bar transports and assembles more than one million of the colorful plastic blocks to create a nostalgic watering hole that allows visitors to play with Lego bricks while drinking, dancing, and socializing. Everything from the walls to the bar top will be made from Legos. There will also be features such as a champagne fountain, brick-shaped food and drink, swings, sofas, and even a life-sized bridge. An abundance of blocks will also be available for people to make their own creations.

This won't be the first time Viral Ventures has used some out-of-the-box thinking for its events. So far, the company's series of pop-ups include a ball pit party and hot tub cinema.

However, despite its use of Legos, the pop-up is not affiliated with the Danish company. In fact, past legal action forced Viral Ventures to change the name from Lego Bar to Brick Bar. Today, the only mention of Lego on the website is in the disclaimer: "We are not associated with Lego."

Brick Bar Pop-Up. Friday, October 18, through Sunday, October 20. Location TBA; thebrickbars.com.