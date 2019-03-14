Parcela Opens Inside Life House Little Havana Hotel With Plant-Forward Food and Drinks

When Life House Little Havana opens its doors as the neighborhood's first boutique hotel next week it will also offer locals and guests a first look at Parcela, the brand's signature veggie-forward café.
Occupying the former Jefferson Hotel, Life House is located in the Riverview Historic District. Minutes from Calle Ocho, the property has been designed to embody the spirit of the neighborhood, blending local history and culture through its food, beverage, and music program.
Located on the first floor of Life House Little Havana, Parcela is slated to open Friday, March 22. The focus: local-minded dishes inspired by the urban agriculture movement of Havana, Cuba.
According to
Griffiths, who previously worked at the Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami, says the inspiration for Parcela began by researching ingredients that could be sourced locally and have strong ties to the neighborhood.
"We'll be sourcing edible ingredients from our forthcoming rooftop food forest to highlight our overarching urban agriculture inspiration," Griffiths says. "We've partnered with some of Miami’s finest purveyors including Per’La Specialty Roasters, JoJo Tea, True Loaf Bakery, and Bloodless Vegan to feature an all-day menu."
Parcela will serve breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m. featuring hot dishes like Mallorca, a sandwich that combines free-range eggs, Proper Sausage's Wynwood porter, and white cheese between two sweet brioche-style Mallorca buns; a Puerto Rican-style sweet bread made by True Loaf Bakery; and Florida Aguacate, a vegan take on avocado toast prepared with True Loaf's multi-grain toast, Florida avocado, roasted tomato, cucumber, and a hemp seed mix; as well as an assortment of Cuban-style
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
For lunch and dinner, guests can order from a selection of salads, sandwiches, and bowls available on the café's all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Latin-inspired dishes include a pan con
The café will also offer a specialty coffee and tea program sourcing from Miami-based purveyors. The menu will serve an array of classic Cuban
The hotel features 33 rooms, a living-room-style lobby, library, co-working space, and courtyard garden. A rooftop bar and restaurant will also open later this spring offering tapas and shareable plates inspired by Latin-infused street foods.
Parcela at Life House Little Havana. 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; lifehousehotels.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!