Parcela Opens Inside Life House Little Havana Hotel With Plant-Forward Food and Drinks

When Life House Little Havana opens its doors as the neighborhood's first boutique hotel next week it will also offer locals and guests a first look at Parcela, the brand's signature veggie-forward café.

Occupying the former Jefferson Hotel, Life House is located in the Riverview Historic District. Minutes from Calle Ocho, the property has been designed to embody the spirit of the neighborhood, blending local history and culture through its food, beverage, and music program.

Located on the first floor of Life House Little Havana, Parcela is slated to open Friday, March 22. The focus: local-minded dishes inspired by the urban agriculture movement of Havana, Cuba.