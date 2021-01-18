BoyChoy Offers a Novikov-Inspired Chinese Delivery Menu

- Local
Philippe Moullet, managing partner of Novikov Miami, has launched a virtual Chinese pop-up, BoyChoy.
The menu is inspired by some of Novikov's most popular Asian-fusion items, offered at lower price points.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many others, we quickly realized there was a need for premium-quality Chinese food, which we were able to fulfill with our Novikov Miami curbside to-go initiative," Moullet tells New Times. "We offered many of the items people were craving, although most could not make themselves at home — namely the dumplings and the roasted duck. So we decided to spin off a concept with BoyChoy that could address these dishes, and some new ones as well."
The virtual restaurant shares a kitchen with Novikov on the ground floor of the Met 1 building in downtown Miami. Its operations are overseen by Raymond Kasprzak, who previously worked at 1 Hotel in South Beach and La Mar by Gastón Acurio at the Mandarin Oriental.
Available for pickup and delivery through Uber Eats, BoyChoy's menu includes five-piece dumpling plates — stuffed with scallop and shrimp, pork and kimchi, and Novikov's signature duck and foie gras ($10 to $14) — and bao buns filled with spicy pork ($12 for two), softshell crab ($14 for two), and roasted duck ($12 for two).
Larger dishes include Singapore noodles ($15), Mongolian beef with cremini mushrooms ($18), char sui pork ribs ($18), and an entrée of Thai black pepper beef ($18). Novikov's signature Peking duck is served with pancakes, scallions, cucumber, and Hoisin sauce ($35).
Moullet, whose career trajectory includes the expansion of local restaurants La Petite Maison and Zuma, says the goal is for BoyChoy to grow into a full-service model.
"We definitely see a brick-and-mortar spot in our future," he says. "As we are located downtown, we’re seeing a great following among professional millennials who expect high-quality cuisine but may not have time to cook."
In the meantime, looks for a bar-bites menu of BoyChoy items to debut soon at Novikov, offered Monday through Friday from 5 through 8 p.m.
BoyChoy. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; boychoy.com. Delivery only.
