November 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

This is the time when Miami heats up. Tourists flock to our beaches and Art Basel attracts an internationally diverse crowd in town for art and parties.

Traditionally, it's a good time for restaurants to open their doors in anticipation for the season. The most notable November openings belong to Swan and Bar Bevy — both sharing a building in the Design District. A collaboration between nightlife honcho-turned-restaurateur David Grutman and musician/producer Pharrell Williams, Swan is a sophisticated eatery decked out in rose-colored hues, while Bar Bevy is a lush drinking den that calls to mind a night in North Africa.