November 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

This is the time when Miami heats up. Tourists flock to our beaches and Art Basel attracts an internationally diverse crowd in town for art and parties.
Traditionally, it's a good time for restaurants to open their doors in anticipation for the season. The most notable November openings belong to Swan and Bar Bevy — both sharing a building in the Design District. A collaboration between nightlife honcho-turned-restaurateur David Grutman and musician/producer Pharrell Williams, Swan is a sophisticated eatery decked out in rose-colored hues, while Bar Bevy is a lush drinking den that calls to mind a night in North Africa.
Other notable openings include Miami Beach's first cat café and Miami's first Miracle holiday-themed, pop-up bar. Both Cleo and Mason have reopened.
Openings
-
Boombox. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548; boomboxmiami.com.
-
The Cat Café South Beach. 1423 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; catcafesobe.com.
-
Christmas on 10th Street. Holiday pop-up at Fado. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924–0972; christmason10th.com.
-
Cleo. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2536.
-
Cvltvra. 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-808-3507; cvltura.com.
-
Gringo’s Oyster Bar. 1549 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables; gringosoysterbar.com.
-
House of Per’la. 2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-703-9183; drinkperla.com.
-
Mason Eatery. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com.
-
Miracle in Miami at Gramps. 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693; miraclepopup.com.
-
Ooh Raw! 50 NW 23rd St., Ste. 108, Miami; 786-238-7700; oohraw.com.
-
Parliament Espresso & Coffee Bar at Brightline. 604 NW First St., Miami; 305-521-4800; gobrightline.com/miami.
-
Selina Brawlers. 2819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 954-258-4646.
-
The Seafood Bar & Market. 105 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-392-1070.
-
Swan and Bar Bevy. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; swanbevymiami.com.
- Tripping Animals Brewing. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; trippinganimals.com.
Closings
- Employees Only
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening a permanent shop in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
-
DunkanooKitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
- Firestone on South Beach - David Grutman turning space into food and retail spaces
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - opening a second location on Ocean Drive
- iLov305 - Pitbull opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La
Plaicita- Jose Mendin and partners to open a Puerto Rican concept on Biscayne Boulevard
- La Trova - Julio Cabrero and Michelle Bernstein reunite
- La Ventanita Cuban Coffee - opening late 2018
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening early 2019
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
- Monger - the Voltaggios opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Morning Glory Organic Coffee - All-vegan coffee shop opening in Coconut Grove
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pez - Opening soon
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Pie - Opening Fall 2018
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw
Juce- opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Root & Bone - Opening in South Miami.
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Wasabi Juan's - Opening in South Beach.
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe called Mad Max Doughnuts.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
