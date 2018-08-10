Novecento Launches Daily Brunch, Plans Doral Opening

Novecento is gearing up to open in Doral before summer's end. In the meantime, the Argentine restaurant has rolled out a new brunch menu, which is available at its Aventura and Brickell locations.

Novecento Brickell churns out French toast, bacon pancakes, and steak and eggs seven days a week. In Aventura, brunch is limited to Saturday and Sunday.

New menu items include a kale Benedict topped with a tangy house-made yogurt hollandaise; salmon toast, which smears smoked eggplant aioli on a slice of Sullivan Street bread with strips of smoked salmon; and the Croque 900, a croissant topped with ham, fried eggs, mozzarella, and béchamel.