Kale Benedict served with a side salad.EXPAND
Kale Benedict served with a side salad.
Photo by Winston J Smith

Novecento Launches Daily Brunch, Plans Doral Opening

Clarissa Buch | August 10, 2018 | 9:00am
Novecento is gearing up to open in Doral before summer's end. In the meantime, the Argentine restaurant has rolled out a new brunch menu, which is available at its Aventura and Brickell locations.

Novecento Brickell churns out French toast, bacon pancakes, and steak and eggs seven days a week. In Aventura, brunch is limited to Saturday and Sunday.

New menu items include a kale Benedict topped with a tangy house-made yogurt hollandaise; salmon toast, which smears smoked eggplant aioli on a slice of Sullivan Street bread with strips of smoked salmon; and the Croque 900, a croissant topped with ham, fried eggs, mozzarella, and béchamel.

Available only on the weekends, elect for a parrillada to share table side. It costs $68 and includes various cuts of beef, a cooked chicken, chorizos, and mollejas. Four side dishes are served alongside, including French fries, mixed greens, rice, and mashed potatoes. A bottle of wine can be added to the meal for an extra $28 or $44, depending on your chosen variety.

Also on the weekends, bottomless drinks are available for an added $20, including bloody marys, prosecco, rosé, mimosas, sangria, and select beer. Or, try an Argentine classic: mate, which is prepared table-side.

French toast Argentino with dulce de leche.EXPAND
French toast Argentino with dulce de leche.
Photo by Winston J Smith

Recently added sweet items include the French toast Argentino, in which slices of brioche are garnished with condensed milk, dulce de leche, and whipped cream; or the bacon pancakes, where a stack of three buttermilk pancakes are topped with candied bacon shards and a bacon-infused maple syrup.

Novecento's fourth location, in Doral, will feature a new interior design, along with a refreshed menu and cocktail program. Opening is expected for late summer.

Novecento. Locations in Aventura, Brickell, and Key Biscayne; novecento.com. Brickell offers brunch 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Aventura, brunch is limited to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brunch is not available in Key Biscayne.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

