New Restaurants to Try This Week: DC Pie Co., Love Life Cafe, and Midorie

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a second location of South Florida-based DC Pie Co., a new restaurant from Hiyakaya and Wabi Sabi owner Alvaro Perez Miranda, and a larger location of Love Life Cafe inside Wynwood's 545 Wyn building.DC Pie Co., the South Florida-based pizzeria by restaurateur Dominic Cavagnuolo, recently opened a second location in downtown Doral. The new space features an open kitchen where guests can watch their pizzas being made from start to finish while garage doors and a center indoor/outdoor U-shaped bar give guests the option to dine inside or out. The restaurant offers patrons a taste of DC Pie's Brooklyn-style brick oven pizza made with the brand's signature homemade sauce, Italian imported mozzarella di bufala, and 18-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano. Guests can customize their pies with a selection of quality toppings, including veggies, meatballs, all-beef pepperoni, and extra cheese. Personal pies and vegan pies are also available. Additional menu highlights include shareable dishes like pepperoni chips, grilled artichokes, fresh salads, and Italian staples, including homemade beef meatballs, eggplant parm, chicken parm, meatball sandwiches, and the ravioli special.Plant-based eatery Love Life Cafe has opened a new location on the ground floor of the 545 Wyn building. Owned by husband-and-wife partners Diego Tosoni and Veronica Menin, the 6,000 square-foot space will offer guests an elevated version of the delicious vegan cuisine the brand is known for with an expanded food and beverage menu and more room for events. The new location features indoor/outdoor dining with communal dining tables and a custom-built bar that serves an expanded beverage program with a selection of natural wines, beer, and sake, as well as nonalcoholic and low-ABV cocktails. (Try the "Sakerinha," a traditional Brazilian caipirinha made with sake, seasonal fruits, and natural sweetener.) For food, tried-and-true Love Life staples remain, from the "Love Life" burger made with a superfood patty, homemade guacamole, pickles, plant-based cheddar, marinated kale, and cilantro aioli to the "El Chamo" bowl filled with organic basmati brown rice, black beans, shredded jackfruit meat mechada, plantains, avocado, guasacaca sauce, and cilantro aioli. New on the menu: homemade sourdough pizzas, housemade pastas, and gluten-free avocado toast made with beet-infused corn toast baked in house. A new and improved coffee program will also be offered with highlights, including a lavender latte with lavender syrup sweetened with dates instead of sugar.Alvaro Perez Miranda, the Venezuelan restaurateur and art dealer behind Miami's Hiyakaya and Wabi Sabi, has opened a new Japanese restaurant in Coconut Grove. His latest endeavor, Midorie, offers guests an intimate experience, with an indoor dining room that offers just ten seats (and an outdoor terrace that seats 12) to guarantee intimacy andthe Japanese art of caring for others. The chef, who is planning a second Midorie outpost in the South of Fifth neighborhood and will be opening an omakase-style eatery called Ogawa in Little River later this year, offers guests an all-day menu of upscale takes on the fast-casual donburi (Japanese bowl-style meal), omakase platters, and a concise selection of sushi. Via the concept, guests will be able to enjoy an ever-changing seasonal array of seafood brought daily from Tokyo's famed Toyosu fish market, served in multiple formats. Midorie's menu will mirror its sister restaurant Wabi Sabi's: a list of a la carte sushi choices such as golden eye snapper, rosy snapper, fluke, and other hard-to-find offerings, along with three omakase platter options. Choices of meticulously prepared bowls will include a vegetarian braised shiitake iteration and the signature Midorie option made with tuna, salmon, crab, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, and shiitake mushroom.