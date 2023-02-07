New Restaurants to Try This Week: Beauty and the Butcher, El Chinito, and Naked Taco

[email protected]

click to enlarge A dish at Beauty and the Butcher Photo by Michael Pisarri

Beauty & The Butcher 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables

305-376-7338

beautyandthebutchermiami.com

click to enlarge El Chinito offers sushi, sharable tapas, and more. El Chinito photo

El Chinito 223 NW 23rd St., Miami

elchinitolatino.com

click to enlarge Tacos and fun at Naked Taco Photo by Kevin Martín Photography

Naked Taco 8888 SW 136th St., Miami

786-250-3399

lovenakedtaco.com

In recognition of Miami's latest round of restaurant openings, Magic City can celebrate with new establishments like Jeremy Ford's Beauty & the Butcher; an Asian and Latin fusion concept dubbed El Chinito in Wynwood; and chef Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco at the Falls.Beauty & the Butcher, the highly anticipated restaurant fromwinner and James Beard semifinalist Jeremy Ford has opened in Coral Gables. The restaurant continues to showcase Ford’s culinary prowess with a concept designed from the heart — the name Beauty & the Butcher is a nod to Jeremy’s first daughter, Madelynn (the beauty), and Jeremy (the butcher). By sourcing locally, Ford supports his network of local farmers and purveyors to bring the highest quality ingredients to each dish at Beauty & the Butcher. The menu is built to be shared and is divided into four sections: table snacks, light & bright, golden & crispy, and mains. Standout dishes include the dry-aged Japanese yellowtail crudo; crispy Duroc pork belly; and a truffle tart made with foie gras & green apple, truffles, sunflower, and pine nuts. A special dry-aging program will highlight unique charcuterie cuts for the table. Tapping into the butcher aspect, Ford showcases an impressive Wagyu tomahawk for the table, served with all the fixings; a 48-hour smoked beef rib with winter vegetable pickle, herb crepes, shiso, butter lettuce, and lime; and Florida red snapper with Colombian chorizo, white bean cassoulet, shaved celery, and apple salad. Executive Pastry Chef Ana De Sa Martins, who worked alongside Ford at Stubborn Seed, has created unique desserts that bring a warm, comforting, and culinary-driven end to the entire dining experience. Her Dutch baby apple dessert is sure to be ordered on repeat.El Chinito — a name its creators say translates to "little Chinese boy" in Spanish slang — has opened in Wynwood, a fusion of Asian and Latino culture that features three full bars offering specialty cocktails. An outside patio transforms from an evening lounge to a late-night party scene complete with a DJ booth meant to channel the Chinese bodegas that fill the streets of Latin American Chinatown neighborhoods. Designed by the Dirty Rabbit Group (DRG), a Miami-based hospitality company that operates venues like its namesake, the Dirty Rabbit, alongside Mad Club, the Mad Butcher, NDA, La Tiendita Taqueria, and La Farándula, the venue's menu presents dishes that showcase the diverse Asian diasporas of Latin America. Dishes include executive chef Nicolas Caicedo's take on shareable tapas from the ropa vieja fried rice to chicken al pastor bao buns and an innovative spin on fan-favorite Latin desserts with a churros con lychee and yuzu panna cotta. El Chinito offers handcrafted cocktails by Colombian mixologist, Vanessa Serrano, who prepares innovative flavor combinations with drinks like the "What a Fortune Cookie," a unique twist on the classic carajillo made with vodka, Licor 43, cream, coffee, and simple syrup; and the "OaxaKitty," with mezcal, guava, lime, yuzu, and simple syrup garnished with fresh pineapple and spices and served in a maneki-neko cat cup, a Japanese figurine that depicts a Bobtail cat with its paw raised in a beckoning gesture and is believed to bring good luck to its owner.Miami's beloved chef, Ralph Pagano, has opened his biggest and liveliest version of his Naked Taco restaurants at the Falls. This newly opened restaurant offers an oversized bar serving ten different signature margaritas including the "Strawberry Basil," "Some Like it Hot," and "Berry Caliente." The restaurant, decorated with Day of the Dead Catrinas, offers over a dozen different tacos that range from classic chorizo and carnitas al carbon to more exotic tacos like duck birria, lobster, and Buffalo chicken tacos. Naked Taco also has favorites like burritos, chips and dip, fajitas, and salads. Add in tableside tequila service and good vibes, and you've got a guaranteed fun evening ahead.