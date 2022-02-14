New Restaurants to Try This Week: Delirio, Editor Pizza, Mandrake

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Delirio1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-7800
viajerohostels.com
When Viajero Hostels took over The Stiles Hotel, it brought with it a new bar and hangout to Miami with Delirio South Beach. This sexy, 70’s-inspired bar offers an energy-filled vibe from the colorful pool deck and live DJs to a menu of Caribbean-themed food and drink. Delirio's offerings include their signature cocktail, El Viajero, a mix of Bacardi Rum, passion fruit, fresh lime juice, and rosemary syrup. It pairs perfectly with the Caribbean jerk wings, coconut shrimp with sriracha mayo, and tropical ceviche prepared with shrimp, fish, and passionfruit. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Editor Pizza803 Fifth St., Miami Beach
305-763-8106
editorpizza.com
From the hotel and hospitality team that created Miami's Orilla Bar & Grill at Urbanica Euclid and Minibar at Urbanica Meridian comes Editor Pizza. Located at the newly opened Urbanica Fifth Hotel, the restaurant offers an assortment of antipasti, pastas and salads, cured meats, and more alongside a variety of pizzas. Pies come in two styles: a square-shaped Romana and classic New York round, each made with Italian flours. Along with dinner service, the restaurant is open for breakfast daily, with items including "Eggs in Purgatory" (eggs baked in tomato sauce). Evening guests can also indulge in Italian classic cocktails, including a negroni, an Italian old-fashioned, and an Aperol spritz. Open daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.
Mandrake210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com
After closing for two years owing to the pandemic, Mandrake has reopened on South Beach. Executive chef Jesus Gonzalez has revamped Mandrake’s Japanese and Asian fusion menu, combining Japanese and other Asian flavors in dishes like raspberry green tea ceviche and a tuna tataki wrap served with apple wasabi. The menu also reboots Mandrake's sushi, sashimi, and maki offerings, as well as steak, seafood, and fried rice versions that highlight lobster and Wagyu beef. Open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.