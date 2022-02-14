Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Delirio, Editor Pizza, Mandrake

February 14, 2022 8:00AM

Editor Pizza is now open inside the Urbanica Fifth Hotel.
Editor Pizza is now open inside the Urbanica Fifth Hotel. Photo courtesy of Editor Pizza
South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions is a Miami Beach trifecta: the reopening of Mandrake in South Beach, Editor Pizza in the new Urbanica Fifth Hotel, and Delirio in the Viajero Hostel on Collins Avenue.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Delirio is now open in the Viajero Hostel (formerly the Stiles Hotel). - PHOTO COURTESY OF DELIRIO
Delirio is now open in the Viajero Hostel (formerly the Stiles Hotel).
Photo courtesy of Delirio

Delirio

1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-7800
viajerohostels.com

When Viajero Hostels took over The Stiles Hotel, it brought with it a new bar and hangout to Miami with Delirio South Beach. This sexy, 70’s-inspired bar offers an energy-filled vibe from the colorful pool deck and live DJs to a menu of Caribbean-themed food and drink. Delirio's offerings include their signature cocktail, El Viajero, a mix of Bacardi Rum, passion fruit, fresh lime juice, and rosemary syrup. It pairs perfectly with the Caribbean jerk wings, coconut shrimp with sriracha mayo, and tropical ceviche prepared with shrimp, fish, and passionfruit. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
click to enlarge An Editor Pizza pie - PHOTO COURTESY OF EDITOR PIZZA
An Editor Pizza pie
Photo courtesy of Editor Pizza

Editor Pizza

803 Fifth St., Miami Beach
305-763-8106
editorpizza.com

From the hotel and hospitality team that created Miami's Orilla Bar & Grill at Urbanica Euclid and Minibar at Urbanica Meridian comes Editor Pizza. Located at the newly opened Urbanica Fifth Hotel, the restaurant offers an assortment of antipasti, pastas and salads, cured meats, and more alongside a variety of pizzas. Pies come in two styles: a square-shaped Romana and classic New York round, each made with Italian flours. Along with dinner service, the restaurant is open for breakfast daily, with items including "Eggs in Purgatory" (eggs baked in tomato sauce). Evening guests can also indulge in Italian classic cocktails, including a negroni, an Italian old-fashioned, and an Aperol spritz. Open daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.
click to enlarge South Beach's Mandrake has officially reopened after being shuttered for two years. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MANDRAKE
South Beach's Mandrake has officially reopened after being shuttered for two years.
Photo courtesy of Mandrake

Mandrake

210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com

After closing for two years owing to the pandemic, Mandrake has reopened on South Beach. Executive chef Jesus Gonzalez has revamped Mandrake’s Japanese and Asian fusion menu, combining Japanese and other Asian flavors in dishes like raspberry green tea ceviche and a tuna tataki wrap served with apple wasabi. The menu also reboots Mandrake's sushi, sashimi, and maki offerings, as well as steak, seafood, and fried rice versions that highlight lobster and Wagyu beef. Open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Chicken of the Trees

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation