New Restaurants to Try This Week: Delirio, Editor Pizza, Mandrake

click to enlarge Delirio is now open in the Viajero Hostel (formerly the Stiles Hotel). Photo courtesy of Delirio Delirio 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-7800

viajerohostels.com

click to enlarge An Editor Pizza pie Photo courtesy of Editor Pizza Editor Pizza 803 Fifth St., Miami Beach

305-763-8106

editorpizza.com

click to enlarge South Beach's Mandrake has officially reopened after being shuttered for two years. Photo courtesy of Mandrake

Mandrake 210 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-397-8036

mandrakemiami.com

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions is a Miami Beach trifecta: the reopening of Mandrake in South Beach, Editor Pizza in the new Urbanica Fifth Hotel, and Delirio in the Viajero Hostel on Collins Avenue.When Viajero Hostels took over The Stiles Hotel, it brought with it a new bar and hangout to Miami with Delirio South Beach. This sexy, 70’s-inspired bar offers an energy-filled vibe from the colorful pool deck and live DJs to a menu of Caribbean-themed food and drink. Delirio's offerings include their signature cocktail, El Viajero, a mix of Bacardi Rum, passion fruit, fresh lime juice, and rosemary syrup. It pairs perfectly with the Caribbean jerk wings, coconut shrimp with sriracha mayo, and tropical ceviche prepared with shrimp, fish, and passionfruit.From the hotel and hospitality team that created Miami's Orilla Bar & Grill at Urbanica Euclid and Minibar at Urbanica Meridian comes Editor Pizza. Located at the newly opened Urbanica Fifth Hotel, the restaurant offers an assortment of antipasti, pastas and salads, cured meats, and more alongside a variety of pizzas. Pies come in two styles: a square-shaped Romana and classic New York round, each made with Italian flours. Along with dinner service, the restaurant is open for breakfast daily, with items including "Eggs in Purgatory" (eggs baked in tomato sauce). Evening guests can also indulge in Italian classic cocktails, including a negroni, an Italian old-fashioned, and an Aperol spritz.After closing for two years owing to the pandemic, Mandrake has reopened on South Beach. Executive chef Jesus Gonzalez has revamped Mandrake’s Japanese and Asian fusion menu, combining Japanese and other Asian flavors in dishes like raspberry green tea ceviche and a tuna tataki wrap served with apple wasabi. The menu also reboots Mandrake's sushi, sashimi, and maki offerings, as well as steak, seafood, and fried rice versions that highlight lobster and Wagyu beef.