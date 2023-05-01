New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Burger, Queen Omakase, and Vicky Bakery

[email protected]

click to enlarge Miracle Mile welcomes the addition of the Capital Burger. The Capital Burger photo

The Capital Burger 300 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-437-3741

thecapitalburger.com/home

click to enlarge Queen Omakase has opened in Miami Beach. Photo by Craig Dennis

Queen Omakase 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-373-2930

queenmiamibeach.com

click to enlarge Vicky Bakery recently opened a new location off Bird Road in Westchester. Vicky Bakery photo

Vicky Bakery 8290 Bird Rd., Miami

786-212-1281

vickybakery.com

This week's new restaurant openings in Miami include the new burger-centric restaurant from the Capital Grille dubbed the Capital Burger in Coral Gables, Queen Omakase in Miami Beach, and a new location of Vicky Bakery in Westchester.The Capital Burger — a restaurant featuring craft burgers and a lively bar scene with handcrafted cocktails and boozy milkshakes— has opened its first Florida location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. An extension of the national restaurant chain, the Capital Grille, the new Capital Burger serves an array of burgers crafted from a proprietary blend of beef created by Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. Selections include the namesake Capital Burger, a French onion-style burger with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru gruyère, and shallot aioli; a bacon cheeseburger with candied smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, and tomato jam; and a customizable cheeseburger that can be elevated with toppings like 15-year aged balsamic mushrooms or a fried egg. Burgers are served with sea-salted fries and a complimentary mason jar of housemade pickles. Hand-spun, boozy shakes top off the burger ritual with options such as the "Stoli Doli," inspired by the Capital Grille's iconic cocktail made with Stoli vodka, vanilla ice cream, and candied pineapple. The bar also pours an assortment of local craft beers, curated wines, and handcrafted cocktails.Located inside the historic Paris Theater, Queen Omakase offers Miami an elevated gastronomic experience that matches the recently opened Queen Restaurant and Lounge, complete with its private entrance and view of the establishment below. A dedicated VIP host escorts guests through the main dining room before leading them to the second-floor speakeasy lounge concealed behind crimson-hued curtains. At the helm of Queen Omakase, Japanese-Brazilian classically trained, third-generation sushi chef Max Kamakura takes guests on a multi-course journey through traditions magnified by his distinctive modernist approach and well-traveled culinary experiences. The eight-top counter offers two seatings each night and introduces a newly curated menu every three weeks. Guests prepay to confirm their seating. Reservations can be made through OpenTable for $275 per person.Looking for vegan Cuban bread? Look no further than Vicky Bakery, the beloved family-owned Cuban bakery founded in Hialeah more than 50 years ago. The South Florida brand recently opened its newest location off Bird Road in Miami, adding to the nearly two dozen locations across South Florida. The brand is best known for its traditional recipes passed down from generation to generation and baked onsite daily. The menu offers a wide variety of traditional bread, pastries, desserts, breakfast items, sandwiches, and cakes, including vegan Cuban bread that tastes just as good as the original.